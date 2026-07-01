Matt McLain To Make First Start At New Position Against Brewers

The Cincinnati Reds are making a change defensively prior to Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Matt McLain is making his first start in a new position.

Center Fielder Matt McLain

Jun 19, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) attempts to turn a double play after forcing out New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice (22) at second base during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McLain is making his first career start in center field on Wednesday. He will be batting eighth. McLain played his first innings at the position in Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee in the eighth inning after he pinch-hit for TJ Friedl in the top of the inning.

The Reds are in a peculiar spot. With Dane Myers going on the injured list after crashing hard into the center field wall after making a spectacular catch, the Reds are sparse in outfield depth. They promoted utility man Ivan Johnson from Triple-A on Tuesday, but he mostly plays the corner outfield and second base. He is making his first big league start in left field on Wednesday.

“I told him, ‘I don’t know where this is going. Nobody has a crystal ball,’ “ Francona told Gordon Wittenmyer. “But I said it wouldn’t hurt, because I know he’s done it. I said, ‘Just have some fun with it.’ “

With Edwin Arroyo still on the active roster and playing well in recent weeks, McLain's history with the position is an advantage, giving them the ability to play both Arroyo and McLain and there not being too much of a drop-off in the infield. McLain has been one of the better second basemen since he made his debut. This season, he is plus two outs above average with league-average arm strength. His sprint speed will be an upgrade over Friedl; he's in the 84th percentile in sprint speed this season.

Was This The Right Move?

Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) looks on from the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds did have a couple of possible options to play center field. The organization’s fifth-ranked prospect, Hector Rodriguez, has been excellent this season and has played center field, but is not a great defender. He has played more in the corner outfield in recent years. The Reds signed Michael Toglia to a minor league contract over the offseason, and he can play the outfield, but has played primarily at first base in Triple-A. Will Benson has the ability to play center field and has made some good plays at the position, but he was recently optioned down to Triple-A. Reds manager Terry Francona spoke about McLain playing the position after Tuesday's game.

"You're always trying to do something positive when it's not going great." Francona said. "He got out there and we got an at-bat for Ivan."

The team is currently without Blake Dunn and Myers, with both of them currently on the IL. Dunn injured his elbow last Friday in Pittsburgh. McLain played a lot of center field in college at UCLA and played some in the Arizona Fall League in 2024 after returning from shoulder surgery.

The Reds have lost three straight games and six out of their last 10 games. They sit in last place in the National League Central, 13 1/3 games behind the Brewers.

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