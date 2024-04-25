Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Beat Philadelphia Phillies 7-4 for Second-Straight Win

Cincinnati is 14-10 on the season.

Caleb Sisk

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson (30) rounds third on his way to home plate on a double hit by
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson (30) rounds third on his way to home plate on a double hit by / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds scratched and clawed their way to victory on Wednesday night, beating the Phillies 7-4.

Nick Lodolo made his third start of the season, giving up three runs in five innings on six hits. He had four strikeouts.

Alec Bohm struck first to get the Phillies on the board after a single that drove in Trea Turner. Bohm also struck again with a double for the Phillies which scored fellow star player for Philadelphia Kyle Schwarber.

Will Benson hit him a home run which looked to be the fire starter for Cincinnati which was later temporarily put out with another Phillies score before Lodolo was pulled.

Later a two RBI single from Santiago Espinal tied the game 3-3. A Benson single and Elly De La Cruz double knocked in two more runs for the home team.

The two teams traded runs on sac flys, but the home team pulled out the win. They improve to 14-10 on the season.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Reds for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Watch: Spencer Steer Hits Game Winning Grand Slam Against Phillies

Cincinnati Reds Beat Philadelphia Phillies in Extra Innings

Series Preview: Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies

Cincinnati Reds Rally Past Washington Nationals for 6-5 Win

Nick Lodolo Has Successful Rehab Start in Triple-A Louisville

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Rece Hinds Hits Towering Home Run in Triple-A Louisville

Cincinnati Reds Top Performers in Opening Day Win Over Washington Nationals

Brent Suter Shiners Bright in Cincinnati Reds’ Opening Day Win Over Nationals

Cincinnati Reds Beat Washington Nationals 8-2 on Opening Day

Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face on Minor League Deal

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Inside the Reds, all the time!

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @InsideTheReds

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Caleb Sisk

CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a contributor for Volunteer Country, Inside The Reds, and All Bearcats, bringing a consistent mix of both quality and quantity content and posting daily content for supporters across the world. He is a fan of both college and professional sports. He is originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, but now lives in a small city in Georgia named Tunnel Hill. He was born and raised to love sports and is living out a passion of his as he loves and enjoys writing about a plethora of different teams and sports. 