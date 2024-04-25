Cincinnati Reds Beat Philadelphia Phillies 7-4 for Second-Straight Win
The Cincinnati Reds scratched and clawed their way to victory on Wednesday night, beating the Phillies 7-4.
Nick Lodolo made his third start of the season, giving up three runs in five innings on six hits. He had four strikeouts.
Alec Bohm struck first to get the Phillies on the board after a single that drove in Trea Turner. Bohm also struck again with a double for the Phillies which scored fellow star player for Philadelphia Kyle Schwarber.
Will Benson hit him a home run which looked to be the fire starter for Cincinnati which was later temporarily put out with another Phillies score before Lodolo was pulled.
Later a two RBI single from Santiago Espinal tied the game 3-3. A Benson single and Elly De La Cruz double knocked in two more runs for the home team.
The two teams traded runs on sac flys, but the home team pulled out the win. They improve to 14-10 on the season.
