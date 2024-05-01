Watch: Reds Manager David Bell Gets EJECTED in 6-4 Loss to Padres
CINCINNATI — The Reds lost to the Padres 6-4 on Tuesday night. Cincinnati never led in the game.
It was Bell's 28th career ejection and first this season.
"It was an interaction between Emilio and the umpire," Bell said. "What happened on the field is between me and the umpire. There's nothing to really talk about."
Watch multiple angles of his exchange with the umpire and his ejection below:
