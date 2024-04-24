Cincinnati Reds Infielder Santiago Espinal Reminds Everyone Who He Is
Santiago Espinal broke out in a big way on Tuesday night as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies. He gave Reds fans a taste of what he could bring, despite a slow start to the year.
Just when some wanted to move on from him and didn't think he'd be a competent player for the Reds, he put together a three-hit night and launched his first homer with the team. The Reds acquired him at a time when they desperately needed infield depth. Had the roster been healthy, Espinal would not be here.
Even still, as a player bridging the gap to a healthy roster, Espinal hadn’t performed well at the plate. The three hits on Tuesday vaulted his batting average up 56 points, that’s how low it had sunk.
His career has shown that he is fine as a rotational player, though.
While he’s never been an above average hitter, Espinal has not been an automatic out, either. He has a career .268 batting average and he gets on base almost a third of the time. He also has a career batting average of .299 against lefties (368 at-bats) and gets on base almost 36% of the time.
The plan was never to have Espinal be an everyday player but, due to injuries and illness, he has been conscripted into duty. He’s gone through a slump to begin the year that hopefully he is coming out of and his track record says that he's going to be much better moving forward.
