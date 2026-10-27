World Series Highlights Rockies' Need for Bullpen Help in 2027

There are no shortage of areas of concern for the Colorado Rockies to address as they look to use the offseason to distance themselves from a fourth straight 100-loss season and begin to get on a winning track. And while relief pitching may not be the first need for the club (SI's Miguel Mike Medina recently listed it as their fourth-biggest priority), it should be on the list.

Case in point, the 2026 World Series and how things have played out thus far through two games.

The Milwaukee Brewers own a 2-0 series lead as things head back to Tampa Bay, thanks in no small part to their bullpen. In Game 1, the Brewers' relief corps allowed a run and three hits over four innings and striking out six to preserve a one-run lead in a 3-2 victory. In Game 2, five Milwaukee relievers combined to pitch six scoreless innings to help the club erase an early 4-0 deficit.

Compare that to the bullpen of the Rockies, which ranked 27th in all of baseball this season with a 4.80 ERA (the Brewers ranked third in bullpen ERA behind the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees), and it's clear how far Colorado still has to go.

Use of Senzatela Highlights Gap in Brewers/Rockies Relief Depth

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Antonio Senzatela. Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That disparity is, perhaps, best represented in the two clubs' respective use of Antonio Senzatela.

Senzatela joined playoff-bound Milwaukee at the trade deadline after serving as the Rockies' most important bullpen arm. In fact, he finished the season ranked sixth among Colorado relievers in appearances, despite parting ways with the team in early August. The 31-year-old right-hander provided versatility, as well as peace of mind while going 9-2 with a 3.61 ERA over 34 appearances.

Once he joined the Brewers, Senzatela was no longer the do-it-all bullpen anchor and instead simply one of many reliable relief options. This postseason, he has made just two appearances for Milwaukee and none since the National League Division Series. He remains on the club's World Series roster, but has not been among the six relievers to see action thus far.

The key takeaway for the Rockies here is the importance of investing in bullpen support. While the Brewers have largely steered clear of free agency in the construction of their roster (the only free agent signee on the World Series roster is Gary Sanchez), their relief unit has been built through the draft and via trades.

For key late-inning relievers Aaron Ashby and Abner Uribe, Milwaukee is the only professional organization they've known, as Ashby was drafted in 2018 and Uribe was signed as an international free agent that same year. Closer Trevor Megill was acquired from Minnesota in 2023 in a deal that now looks like a heist. All three are under team control through at least next season, while Senzatela carries a club option for $14 million for 2027.

Fast forward to 2027, and there is some hope for Colorado's beleaguered relief unit. Sure, it won't be as much of a focus for the front office as the starting rotation, not to mention the many other needs of the club, but there are potential pieces to build off of. Juan Mejia, Brennan Bernadino, Jimmy Herget and even former Brewer Mark Manfredi showed promise as potential future bullpen staples.

The Rockies remain eons away from Milwaukee in terms of bullpen construction, not to mention in a whole host of other ways. And yet, the blueprint is there for a handful of trusted, high-leverage arms to serve as the foundation of a reliable group.