Rockies Showing More Progress Than Their Harsh Midseason Grade Suggests

When the Colorado Rockies hired new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta last winter, it signaled a change and restart for an organization that was coming off a third straight 100-loss season.

A rebuild was beginning, and it wasn't going to happen overnight. However, small steps were expected, and you can make the case that it has happened.

Sure, the Rockies are in last place in the National League West Division at 33-52 after a 10-7 loss to the Miami Marlins at home on Monday night. They are just two wins behind the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, who each have 35. There is still a path to fewer than 100 losses in 2026.

Small progress. While Colorado could still end up losing 100 games this summer, steps are being taken in the right direction. That's why a grade halfway through the season from Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report was a little harsh.

Rockies Receive Low Grade for Halfway Mark of 2026 Season

Hunter Goodman | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Kelly gave the Rockies a D- for the halfway point of the season, and that is honestly a bit harsh. Manager Warren Schaeffer has seen some of the young players who are building blocks for the future have breakout seasons.

Catcher Hunter Goodmacn has 26 home runs after hitting another one on Monday night against Miami. First baseman TJ Rumfield has been a surprise after being acquired from the New York Yankees over the winter. Third baseman Kyle Karros has been a nice young addition to the lineup as well. Mickey Moniak has nearly a .900 OPS.

The reason for the low grade appears to be Colorado's lack of pitching. DePodesta added veterans Michael Lorenzen, Tomoyuki Sugano and Jose Quintana to the rotation, but they haven't worked out as some had hoped. Bringing in those veterans was to help a rotation that didn't have high expectations and to have trade chips at the deadline.

"The problem in Denver remains the same, though. The Rockies signed veterans Michael Lorenzen, Tomoyuki Sugano and Jose Quintana to one-year deals in the offseason. Sugano has pitched the best of the trio, and he has a 4.80 ERA and 5.32 FIP,'' wrote Kelly.

Are the Rockies expected to contend in 2026? No, but for an organization that has lost 100-plus games three years in a row, you can't deny that small steps have been made. Putting together a pitching staff that will succeed at Coors Field is a lot easier said than done. If there is one area that is going to take time in rebuilding, it's with the pitching staff.

Colorado needs to develop young pitching and Kyle Freeland isn't going to be around forever. Developing young arms isn't going to happen overnight and patience is needed. However, the progress that has been made in multiple areas deserves a better grade than a D-.