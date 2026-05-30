Ezequiel Tovar’s Double Milestone Game Helps Rockies Beat Giants

Ezequiel Tovar's struggles at the plate for the Colorado Rockies have been well documented for this season. But Friday he put some of those struggles behind him.

The Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants, 8-6, at Coors Field and Tovar played a significant role. He went 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and a walk as he also scored three runs. He was the straw that stirred the drink for Colorado and in doing so he did two things baseball fans don’t see every day.

Ezequiel Tovar’s Double Milestone Night

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This is what Rockies sweet dreams are made of ☺️#Rockies x @denvermattress pic.twitter.com/1IdVsSg17m — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 30, 2026

The first was probably the most noticeable. Of those two home runs, the second happened to win the game for the Rockies in walk off fashion in the ninth.

Facing Giants right-hander Caleb Kilian, Tovar slammed the first offering, an 81.2 mph knuckle curve, into the left field seats. Willi Castro scored in front of him and the home run broke a 6-6 tie, setting off a wild celebration.

That was the capper for an incredible rally. The Rockies were down 4-1 in the eighth when Tovar hit his home run of the game, scoring Troy Johnston and cutting the Giants’ lead to 4-3. But San Francisco rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth to push the lead back to three runs.

Leading up to Tovar’s dramatics, Tyler Freeman had an RBI single and then Hunter Goodman had a three-run home run to tie the game, one that had to be reviewed before it was upheld. Tovar capped the rally with the home run.

The other milestone was noticeable, that it happened much earlier in the game. Tovar scored three runs on Friday. Two of those runs came on the home runs, but the third run came in the second inning, and it happened to be Colorado’s first run of the game.

Tovar was at third and Edouard Julien was at first base with Kyle Karros at the plate. The Rockies sent Julien to steal second base and at the same time Tovar dashed to steal home plate. Per Rockies Club Information on X (formerly Twitter) stealing home plate was significant.

Tovar’s steal of home plate was just the 18th steal of home in Rockies franchise history and the first since Ryan McMahon on June 15, 2024, against Pittsburgh.

So Tovar and the Rockies gave their fans a little bit of history as they began their three-game series with the Giants by claiming a victory.