How the Rockies Turned MLB's Worst Offense Into One of the Best

As everyone is well aware of at this point, the 2025 Colorado Rockies were dreadful. They scored the second-fewest runs (597), struck out second-most (1,531), and finished in the bottom five of the league in OPS (.679), home runs hit (160), walks per game (2.44), caught stealing per game (0.3), the list goes on.

There was nothing this team excelled at offensively; it didn't hit for power, guys didn't get on base, the strikeout rate was ridiculous and the team ran the bases poorly. Less than a year later, this offense has done a 180.

The Rockies are averaging 4.88 runs per game in 2026, good for the eighth-best mark in the sport. They rank in the top five in team OPS (.753), batting average (.258), total bases per game (14.43) and hits per game (8.78).

They have drastically cut down on strikeouts; they were one of the worst in the league in August but have been top-10 in strikeout rate over the past two months.

What may be most impressive is that this isn't the "Coors effect." The Rockies are actually scoring more and posting better numbers on the road this season. While they are by no means contenders yet, the offense has turned around quicker than anybody predicted and has made the front office's job much easier. The offense is there; pitchers are the priority. Here's how Colorado fixed its offensive woes in mere months.

New Signings From A New Front Office

Much news was made about Paul DePodesta joining the Rockies' staff as the new shot-caller. His signings have been tremendous so far for Colorado.

TJ Rumfield

Colorado Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield (7). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rookie first-baseman has been tremendous in his first full season in the bigs. After the Yankees traded him for struggling reliever Angel Chivilli, Rumfield immediately got a chance to prove himself at first. He has made the most of that chance. Rumfield leads the Rockies in WAR and hits and has won NL Rookie of the Month two straight months. He has a veteran-like approach at the plate, boasting a .297 average with one of the best strike-out rates in the league. Rumfield also has shown the ability to hit for power, ranking second on the team in doubles (20) and third in home runs (12).

Jake McCarthy

After a mediocre stint in Arizona during which he was not viewed as an everyday player, Colorado got him over the summer for minor league RHP Josh Grosz. McCarthy has blossomed as a Rockie, batting north of .300 in addition to his great defensive and elite speed.

Power Sources

Hunter Goodman and Mickey Moniak, both returners, have provided the bulk of the power this season for a team that otherwise lacks it. Goodman is third in the MLB with 27 home runs and was just named to his second straight All-Star Game. Moniak, despite only playing 58 games due to injury, has 15 bombs and is posting a .935 OPS, second-best on the team.

Young Guns

Cole Carrigg has been electric since being called up just over a month ago. The rookie can do it all on the diamond and has brought an undeniable fire to the clubhouse that has been missing in recent seasons. He leads the team with a .318 average and a .990 OPS. If he had played enough games to qualify, he would rank second in the MLB in OPS behind only Astros superstar Yordan Alvarez.

Colorado Rockies outfielder Cole Carrigg (16). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While much has been made of rookies' Carrigg and Rumfield, the Rockies have more youngsters waiting for their shot. Charlie Condon and Zac Veen, two of Colorado's top prospects, are raking in the minors and are expected to shine in the bigs soon.

Role Players Stepping Up

While much has been made of the standout performers, the true reason this lineup's stats are so strong is because the bottom of the order has stepped up. After a rough start to the season, Kyle Karros and Willi Castro have cut down on strikeouts and improved their hitting stats. Karros' rise has been especially impressive, has brought his average from below .200 up to .260 while posting the sixth-best WAR on the team.

Guys like Tyler Freeman and Troy Johnston don't get as much shine due to their lack of power, but both have been instrumental in this offense's scoring. Johnston is hitting .310 while Freeman is at .273. Additionally, both are top-five on the team in OBP.