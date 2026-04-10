Rockies Star Prospect Hitting Homers Again After Cyst Procedure

After a six-day detour, Colorado Rockies top prospect Charlie Condon is back on the field and hitting home runs again.

In his second game back after a procedure to have a cyst removed, Condon hit a home run for Triple-A Albuquerque as the Isotopes faced El Paso on this day. It was part of a 3-for-6 game in which he drove in a run and scored three times.

By the end of the game, he has a slash of .357/.455/.714 with three home runs and six RBI in just seven Triple-A games. He played five of those games between March 27-April 1 before he took the break for the cyst procedure.

Charlie Condon’s MLB Prospects

Charlie Condon belts his third homer of the season 😤



The @Rockies' No. 2 prospect has been raking for the @ABQTopes and is now batting .370 with a 1.210 OPS. pic.twitter.com/E7FmeNMzCG — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 8, 2026

In the short term, Condon will probably stay at Albuquerque. The outfielder and first baseman is getting several at bats a game, something he might not get at the Major League level because of the rise of TJ Rumfield at first base.

The former Yankees prospect, who Colorado acquired in January, is off to a fantastic start in his first Major League season as he’s slashing .368/.432/.605 with two home runs and eight RBI. Condon could play right field, but thus far the two options Colorado is using there have played well too. Mickey Moniak has slashed .286/.304/.714 with three home runs and five RBI. Troy Johnston has slashed .342/.375/.579 with two home runs and six RBI.

It will likely take an injury to get Condon promoted right now, but the Rockies position players are relatively healthy. So, for now, he'll have to remain patient. But he'll be with the Major League team at some point as his bat is too good to ignore. After all, he set the NCAA Division I single season home run record in his final season at Georgia before the Rockies took him in the first round of the 2024 MLB draft.

After the draft Colorado sent him to High-A Spokane for 25 games and his bat struggled, as he slashed .180/.248/.270 with one home run and 11 RBI. But his bat quickly responded last season when he started at Spokane and got all the way to Double-A Harford — and that was after a short rehab assignment in Arizona after he started the season with an injury.

He slashed .268/.376/.444 in 99 games, with 14 home runs and 58 RBI. That led to an invitation to the Arizona Fall League, where his bat continued to thrive and he won the AFL’s sportsmanship award. He followed that with an exceptional spring training that kept with Rockies until the final week.

It’s only a matter of time if he keeps hitting home runs like Wednesday.