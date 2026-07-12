Rockies' 2026 MLB Draft Reveals Dramatic Shift in Organizational Philosophy

The Colorado Rockies had to make changes to their entire baseball philosophy, and the 2026 MLB Draft is starting to prove that they are taking steps to do so.

The team hasn’t just added talent so far through 10 rounds; they have sent a message about the direction of the organization.

So far, Colorado has selected 11 players, and it doesn’t take but a few seconds to see that the strategy is clear: addressing the biggest weakness of the organization, pitching.

Eight of the club’s first 11 selections have been pitchers. Just three position players have been selected. More telling for the future is that 10 of the 11 come from college ranks. Clearly, the Rockies are departing from their past tendency to select high-upside high school prospects.

Colorado has clearly adapted a new philosophy.

Prioritizing Pitching Depth

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Zach Agnos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there will be criticism, because there always is, at least the Rockies are recognizing their biggest weakness and trying to do something about it.

The truth is that Colorado has not been successful in developing starting pitching from within the farm system. Or maybe, to be more specific, the team hasn’t been able to produce one that can succeed within the confines of Coors Field.

In order to be successful, there has to be a steady flow of major league pitchers in any team’s pipeline.

The efforts in the 2026 MLB Draft so far appear to be attempting to change that.

In the first pick of the draft for the Rockies, the team selected Kentucky shortstop Tyler Bell at No. 10. From there, the Mile High organization added right-handers Logan Reddemann, Ben Davis, Tyler Putnam, Garrett Lambert, Jack Scott, and Tanner Sagouspe. For the lefties, the team picked up Hudson Barrett and Mikiah Negrete.

Day 2 has been defined so far by pitchers for Colorado. Clearly, they are looking for arms that can compete for innings first at the minor league level and then hopefully move right up the ranks and join the big league club.

Some of these will turn into starters; others may find their place as relievers. The numbers don’t lie, though; the organization is taking the belief that if it increases its odds in the beginning, it will ultimately end up with more quality pitching.

Let’s hope so.

Experience Taking Priority

Possibly one of the bigger surprises here is that the Rockies are making most of their selections from college-level athletes. Ten of the first 11 picks are collegiate players. Tyler Putnam is the lone standout high school player who was selected in the fifth round.

This has to be in hopes of getting more experience right off the bat and bringing in stronger competition right away. Less development time will mean the Rockies could receive help sooner rather than later.

Having more playing time and stats to analyze has to fit right into Paul DePodesta’s hand, if history tells us anything. More predictable player development should fill the pipeline faster.

Bell Headlines Class

Tyler Bell | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the pitching may be the main story, the Rockies’ first selection will be the centerpiece.

Bell was widely regarded as one of the better hitters of the class. He comes armed as a switch-hitting shortstop who has advanced bat-to-ball skills. Add to that his defensive versatility, and Colorado just added a premium position player to its farm system.

One of baseball’s most demanding positions also got some additions for the Rockies: catching. In the first few rounds, Colorado gathered two prospects in Daniel Jackson and Jack Natili.

Different Rockies Draft

One draft isn’t going to define an organization, and it is dangerous to draw too many conclusions, but in this case, this draft is certainly different than what fans have seen in the past. It’s hard not to believe in what DePodesta is trying to do here.

It seems like this approach fits in with the broader changes we have seen so far under DePodesta’s watch. If the team can actually be successful in building pitching depth, it is possible the Rockies could climb back into at least being respectable in the National League West.

The success of this draft won’t be seen for years, so no one buy playoff tickets yet. But through the first 10 rounds, Colorado has made a statement.