TJ Rumfield’s Recent Performance Is Thrilling for the Rockies’ Future Goals

TJ Rumfield has been one of the best offseason additions for the Colorado Rockies through the first two weeks of the season. The former New York Yankees farmhand burst onto the scene with a .326 average and .923 OPS over the first thirteen games of his big league career.

After spending nearly two-full seasons at Triple-A, Rumfield is making a major impression on the Rockies' offense and changing it single-handedly. Despite never playing in a Major League game before this season, he leads the Rockies in a multitude of stats.

He hit his way onto the active roster this spring with a .286/.359/.554 slash line with five home runs and 13 RBI, and hasn't slowed down since. He has two homers and eight RBI to begin the season, and has shown every offensive strength he portrayed in the minor leagues.

After the year that Colorado had last season, it needed the breath of fresh air that Rumfield brings. The Rockies were at the bottom of the league in a majority of offensive categories, including strikeouts, homers, RBI, and batting average.

So far, Rumfield leads the team in most of these categories, and it didn't take much to get him. He was acquired in a small trade over the offseason with the Yankees for Angel Chivilli, and it's been worth it so far.

TJ Rumfield’s Bat Has Added Potency to the Rockies Lineup

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Rumfield, who primarily plays first base, was stuck for two seasons in the Yankees farm system behind the likes of Paul Goldschmidt, Anthony Rizzo, and Ben Rice. He was never on New York's top 30 prospects list, but always performed well.

He boasts a .271 career average and .796 career OPS, with at least 15 homers and 58 RBI in three consecutive seasons. He's maintained a respectable walk rate and lowered his strikeout percentage as he progresses, and he's only 25 years old.

After the year that Rockies' first baseman had last season, it's extra exciting to see Rumfield succeed in his first major league call-up. Looking forward, fans must hope he continues this trajectory, but there's no reason why he shouldn't.

The Young First Baseman Has Worked Out Well Defensively So Far

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He's been an all-around strong offensive player his entire career, and he now gets to play half his games at Coors Field. He has made 18 errors over his last two seasons, but he's yet to make a fielding miscue in Colorado.

If Rumfield keeps it up, he'll be the face of the Rockies offense in no time. He's already become one of the more reliable bats.