One Internal Candidate to Solve One of the Rockies Biggest Problems

When thinking about the Colorado Rockies and their biggest flaw, the easiest answer that comes to the forefront of everyone's minds is in regards to the team's pitching staff. However, there aren't many pitchers who want to come to Colorado, as Coors Field is a home run machine, which is a nightmare.

That said, the Rockies have a major hurdle when it comes to the players that they put on the mound, and while there is plenty of talent that has come to be with their position guys, there is a big hole at one position: designated hitter.

It isn't that the team has an underperforming player there; it is that there is literally no solidified option at DH, as the only time that an adequate option is when slugging catcher Hunter Goodman is taking a day off from behind the plate.

Goodman is coming off the best season of his career, and one of the most powerful years that the majors have seen for a primary catcher, but he cannot play two positions at once, and that leaves a big hole in the order.

Now, everyone has been patiently waiting for the day that Charlie Condon would finally get the nod to make his major league debut. Well, that time is finally here, as he annihilated Triple-A pitching in 202,6 proving there is no longer anything to gain from the minor leagues.

What Happens With the DH Position With Condon on the Roster

Rockies infielder Charlie Condon during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Condon's primary position going into the 2026 season was first base. Well, NL Rookie of the Year candidate TJ Rumfield isn't going anywhere, so he started taking plenty of reps in the outfield, which is definitely a place fans should plan to see him suiting up.

However, with the emergence of Cole Carrigg, as well as Jake McCarthy logging the best season of his career, and Mickey Moniak not going anywhere, the outfield is quite set. However, Condon is a really good option to step in there, too.

So, for him to get every day at-bat to showcase the pop in his bat, which is displayed by 27 home runs, 98 RBI, seven triples, and 25 doubles in 2026, then he should step into the DH spot. Then, when an outfielder needs a day off, he can slide over.

In order for the Rockies to win games, they have to consistently score runs, as the pitching is never going to match what other teams field every day. So, bringing Condon up and seeing if he can contribute makes a whole lot of sense.