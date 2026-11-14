Rockies Could Use Crowded Outfield to Solve Major Pitching Problem

Trade discussions have commenced in Major League Baseball, and it seems like the Colorado Rockies might actually make some moves this offseason. Of course, all of this hangs in the balance, depending on what happens on December 1 and whether any trade talks can even happen.

The Rockies have the same need they have had for years — pitching. They have tried different approaches, but this year, president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta may have found a way to start to address the problem.

Excess players in the outfield.

Colorado has more major league-ready outfielders than it can reasonably accommodate, and other organizations have started to take notice.

At the recent General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas, DePodesta talked about the team having enough depth to actually start exploring some trade options.

“It’s clear that we have some real outfield depth,” DePodesta told MLB.com’s Thomas Harding.

He estimated that Colorado has seven or eight players who are capable of contributing in the major leagues immediately in the outfield. That gives the team a surplus and the ability to start some meaningful trade discussions.

Rockies Overflowing Outfield

Colorado Rockies left fielder Jake McCarthy Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s outfield situation has changed completely over the last year.

Jake McCarthy stepped up and took over the duties at the leadoff position. Mickey Moniak secured his future with a two-year, $16.25 million extension in August.

Cole Carrigg made a strong impression when he took over center field duties after Brenton Doyle was traded to the Chicago White Sox.

Zac Veen has been producing head-turning results at the Triple-A level. He earned the Pacific Coast League MVP honors and will certainly be getting more opportunities at the major-league level.

That’s not even all. Looking across the players, you still have Jordan Beck, Sterlin Thompson, Roldy Brito, Charlie Condon and Jared Thomas to account for.

That’s is a considerable amount of talent competing for limited opportunities.

"Assuming health on all those guys, we don't have room for all of them on our Opening Day roster," DePodesta told MLB.com.

Given that other teams are also taking notice, the Rockies could have some hot commodities on the market.

Rockies Could Turn Depth Into Pitching Help

Colorado Rockies right fielder Jordan Beck Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s no question about what Colorado needs most and that is pitching. The team finished the 2026 season as the worst in the major leagues. A team ERA of 5.59, with a starting pitching group holding an even worse 6.28 ERA, was disappointing.

The Rockies can’t hide from those numbers. Pitching must be addressed, and it should be at the top of the priority list.

Moving an outfielder could provide another path toward finding a young, controllable starter that could mold into the pitcher the Rockies need.

Making a deal for Veen or Beck seems logical if the opportunity arises. Veen has re-established himself in the minors and Beck’s playing time decreased in 2026.

Exploring some trade options seems like it could be worthwhile for both players.

Trade Options Not Limited to Outfield

Colorado Rockies infielder Connor Norby Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DePodesta also noted that second base is an area of depth. Willi Castro, Connor Norby, Adael Amador, and Roc Riggio can all handle the duty, and given that many, should provide more flexibility to DePodesta as he starts shopping for pitchers.

While the entire market seems unsure right now across MLB, DePodesta indicated that he thinks some teams will be ready to trade immediately following the GM meetings. The Rockies will be ready.

The real challenge will be whether or not he can turn the depth into a meaningful improvement without sacrificing too much.