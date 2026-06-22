Rockies Just Got Their Best Bat Back. Here’s the Catch.

The Colorado Rockies announced a pair of outfield roster moves on Monday, with some hopefully very positive news for the organization that continues to struggle.

Mickey Moniak is back. He has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list where he was placed due to right ankle tendinitis. With that move, though, comes a corresponding move that fans won’t enjoy.

The Colorado kid, Sterlin Thompson, has been optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque once again.

Moniak has been one of the Rockies best hitters in the 2026 season, but the team has had to be without him for nearly a month as he sat on the IL. In the 43 games he appeared in prior to the injury, he posted a .280 batting average with 12 home runs, 28 RBI, and a .942 OPS.

With the Rockies now at 30-48, his standout stats will be welcomed if he can return to form.

Thompson is 24 years old now and was a 2022 first-round pick from Florida. He made his MLB debut with the team on May 15 and then went on to appear in 27 games.

So far in the 2026 season, he is slashing .232/.312/.377 with a .689 OPS. He has also hit two home runs and 10 RBI in his debut year. He has cooled off a bit since he made his mark in his first few games, but it is clear that the roster move is just a development move. Thompson will be back at the major league level soon.

A Brighter Rockies Future

Colorado Rockies center fielder Mickey Moniak | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Moniak-Thompson swap on Monday is really a bright spot for this team. Colorado has been plagued with injuries, in fact, they still have 13 players on the IL. Getting a solid hitter back and off the IL is a move in the right direction.

Just a few of the notable players who have found themselves on the IL for an extended amount of time include RHP Chase Dollander, who has no expected date of return, facing UCL surgery, and top prospect Ethan Holliday, who had season-ending left foot surgery.

The rebuild will continue as the team is an eye-opening 19 games back in the National League West. Team president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, has his work cut out for him, and much of that lies in the smart development of the young core.

These roster moves reflect that development philosophy by getting a good hitter back in the lineup while still giving Thompson at-bats to develop without the pressure of the big-league team.

The Rockies open a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox on Monday evening at 6:40 pm MDT.