Rockies’ Popular List of Players Makes Them Key Players at Trade Deadline

The Colorado Rockies are taking steps to start shaping their trade deadline moves.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Rockies are starting to make noise and let teams know who they are willing to discuss for trades. Making the list were outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jake McCarthy, utilityman Willi Castro and pitchers Antonio Senzatela, Kyle Freeland, Michael Lorenzen and Tomoyuki Sugano.

Colorado being a seller isn’t news to anyone, but the recently reported list of candidates indicates that the front office is now open for business.

With a variety of players on the list, it gives the team multiple avenues to start upgrading their roster once again. What it doesn’t have? Hunter Goodman.

Productive Outfielders Could Attract Significant Interest

Colorado Rockies designated hitter Mickey Moniak | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rockies aren’t just putting nonproductive players on the list. Moniak and McCarthy have put together great offensive seasons for the team this year.

Moniak is producing at the best level of his career. He’s batting .277 with 16 home runs, 43 RBI and an .881 OPS across 68 games. He’s legitimate power and that makes his left-handed bat a strong option for contenders who are looking to up their offensive game.

McCarthy has been almost as impressive. He’s hitting .302 with 10 home runs, 58 RBI, 17 stolen bases and an .852 OPS in his 91 games. At 28 years old his ability to play all three outfield positions makes him a hot commodity.

Castro’s Versatility Makes Him Valuable

Colorado Rockies second baseman Willi Castro | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Backing off the offensive numbers, Castro is valuable because of his versatility.

He’s a switch hitter who has a batting average of .256 with nine home runs and 43 RBI this season. He has played at first, second, and third base, shortstop, and both corner and center field this season. Wait. So, where hasn’t he been?

That’s exactly the point. Who wouldn’t want that kind of flexibility when teams are looking to go deep into a playoff run? The conversations surrounding Castro should yield a big payday.

Rockies Veteran Arms for Sale

According to the reports, the Rockies are putting up several veteran starts and one reliever to the market.

Sugano has been steady this year and it might be really hard to see him go given the team’s pitching history.

He’s gone 10-4 this year with a 4.69 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP over his 18 starts. He will bring experience and an ability to work deep into games to the table.

Senzatela has been a valuable piece in the Rockies’ bullpen. He holds a 3.53 ERA over 32 appearances, where he has limited opponents to a .245 batting average. Given that he is a proven multiple-innings reliever, he could garner serious attention.

Lorenzen is the wild card here. His stats don’t look good with a 6.53 ERA across 21 starts. He does have the value of being both a starter and reliever, though.

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freeland was the shocker, but maybe just at face value. He’s spent his entire career in Denver; a homegrown talent. Over 18 starts this year, Freeland has posted a terrible 7.28 ERA.

Waiting on him could be trouble if his trajectory continues on the path it’s currently on. Freeland may also want to move on. He gave Coors Field a good run, but finding his way to a better, more friendly field could be the answer he is looking for in his career.

One thing is for certain, this team needs better pitching and if it means moving on from one of the longest tenured players, then so be it. Rebuilding is exactly that, and sometimes that means making hard decisions.

Rockies Appear Ready

If the report is accurate and these seven are on the block, the team isn’t holding back. They have made a wide variety of players available.

Whether or not all of them find new homes before the deadline comes and goes remains to be seen. By making such a wide variety of players available, the Rockies are showing their willingness to move on and move forward.