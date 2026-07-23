The Time is Now for Yankees to Pursue Willi Castro Trade

With the MLB trade deadline slowly inching closer, the pressure is on Yankees general manager Brian Cashman to find multiple solutions to the team’s various issues that have plagued them behind the plate (catcher), on the mound (reliever) and on the field (outfielder and another infielder).

For Cashman, it won’t be easy to fill all those needs between now and the Aug. 3 deadline. Luckily for the Yankees GM, he has one of the better farm systems to pick from, making his quest to find some talent not so arduous. A catcher upgrade has been on the minds of Yankees fans, but the team could also use an outfielder with Aaron Judge still on the injured list.

According to ESPN’s Jorge Castillo, a "right-handed hitting outfielder" is on the Yankees’ wish list ahead of the deadline.

With that in mind, one name that could and should be of interest to New York is Colorado Rockies super utilityman Willi Castro.

Willi Castro could help the Yankees with their latest trade needs (and more). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 29-year-old Castro is having a solid season at the plate for the Colorado Rockies, the worst team in baseball, and someone teams are inquiring about. On Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that the Rockies are getting calls about several players, including Castro.

Castro might not possess the power that the Yankees would want out of a corner outfield spot, but one could argue he’d be better than what you’re getting from Jasson Domínguez and could help you out in more ways than one.

Willi Castro trade could help Yankees address multiple deadline concerns

Before we jump into the other things Castro could help the Yankees with, let’s start with the most prevalent thing—the outfield.

The switch-hitting utilityman has played at all three outfield positions throughout his career, with right field being the position he’s seen the fewest games (88). That said, Castro owns a perfect fielding percentage (1.000), which is higher than the league average (.988).

This season with the Rockies, Castro has seen no time in right field, as he’s played exclusively in center (seven games) and left field (two games), in addition to the infield, where he has spent most of his time.

Not only can Willi Castro help the Yankees' infield, but he would also bolster the outfield depth if acquired via trade. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Domínguez has played at all three outfield spots in his young career, but has seen most of it at right field this season (30 games).

The 23-year-old has a .983 fielding percentage, which is slightly lower than the league average in 2026 (.986). But he also possesses a plus-2 defensive runs saved above average, which is solid. However, at the plate, Domínguez is only hitting .232 with five home runs, 12 RBI, and a .663 OPS.

How would Castro impact the Yankees’ infield?

As we previously mentioned, Castro is a super utilityman, as he’s done most of his work this year in Colorado in the infield.

The veteran has played 61 games at second base, 26 at third base, 22 at shortstop, and 10 at first base. While that versatility is good, Castro’s defense could be stronger at certain spots.

Second base: .986 fielding percentage/.987 league fielding percentage average (1 DRS Above Average), 2 errors in 145 chances

.986 fielding percentage/.987 league fielding percentage average (1 DRS Above Average), 2 errors in 145 chances Third base: .977 Fld%/.965 lgFld% (1 DRS Above Average), 1 error in 44 chances

.977 Fld%/.965 lgFld% (1 DRS Above Average), 1 error in 44 chances Shortstop: .927 Fld%/.971 lgFld% (-3 DRS Above Average), 4 errors in 55 chances

.927 Fld%/.971 lgFld% (-3 DRS Above Average), 4 errors in 55 chances First base: 1.000%/.993 lgFld% (1 DRS Above Average), 0 errors in 38 chances

Needless to say, one could make the case that Castro wouldn’t be an upgrade over Anthony Volpe, who is hitting .247 with a home run and 15 RBIs and has a .988 Fld%.

However, Castro could easily be another option at third base for Ryan McMahon, who has gone through his own struggles this season. And Castro could give the Yankees another candidate at second base, especially knowing that Jazz Chisholm Jr. is set to be a free agent at the end of the year.

If Chisholm were to leave, the Yankees would have Castro under contract for the 2027 season at $7.3 million, which isn’t terrible for someone who can do it all.

At the same time, he wouldn’t be a super impactful bat. But if the Yankees have plans on going all out for a catcher and top reliever (Ex. Mason Miller), acquiring Castro wouldn’t cost them a ton in terms of prospects.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how things unfold in the coming days, as the Yankees must explore all options to put themselves in the best position to make a run towards the postseason and beyond.