The Case for the Colorado Rockies Being Aggressive This Offseason

After seeing the Colorado Rockies lose 100+ games for the fourth consecutive season, it might seem unrealistic for the front office to even consider taking charge this offseason, but it is important to read between the lines.

For one thing, the Rockies won 15 more games than in 2025 when they came inches from the worst record in MLB history, despite a starting rotation practically working against them, and that was in big part because the offense really came to life.

Yes, this team has primarily had a better offense than pitching staff, as it is hard to get pitchers to come to Colorado and willingly pitch at Coors Field, but this year was even different from an offensive standpoint.

The Rockies now have players to complement slugging machine Hunter Goodman, who blasted 41 home runs this season, as well as Mickey Moniak, who has been a consistent offensive weapon. It is no longer just the Goodman and Moniak show.

Hunter Goodman again!



Home run No. 41 is a 3-run jack 💪 pic.twitter.com/fzX9QC8xs8 — MLB (@MLB) September 27, 2026

Then, there is the fact that even though overall most of their relievers didn't have an eye catching year, they were better down the stretch as both Juan Mejia and Jimmy Herget were significantly better over their last 15 games than the ERAs show.

That combined with a truly phenomenal season from Brennan Bernardino, who posted a 2.81 ERA on the year, should give a little incentive for president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta to go find some starting pitching.

Offensively, this team is now very well-rounded, and there are some positive things going on in the bullpen, but the rotation posted a 7.00 ERA after the trade deadline, and there is no way to win games with a performance like that.

Rockies’ Offense Is Begging for Some Help From the Pitching Staff

Rockies outfielder Cole Carrigg (16) hits a three-run home run against the Padres. Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado sure has a lot of fun, and young talent at the plate right now, which was on display all of 2026 with NL Rookie of the Year contender. TJ Rumfield who hit .300 while also posting a .390 on-base percentage.

It is also somewhat of a shame that Cole Carrigg didn't make his debut until June, or his name would be right in the mix as well, as he hit 12 home runs, had 53 RBI, and posted an .818 OPS in 93 games since his call-up.

Then, the outfield also had a breakout season from 29-year-old Jake McCarthy, who had 15 home runs, 83 RBI, and 32 stolen bases. The players in the field are definitely solidified.

One also has to think that Charlie Condon will be making his inevitable debut at some point in 2027, if not on Opening Day, after he posted a .900+ OPS in Triple-A as he mashed 27 home runs and drove in 98 runs.

The bats are doing their part, and the team is headed in the right direction, but they will never find success if the pitching staff doesn't see some major improvements.