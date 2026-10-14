What a Successful Colorado Rockies Offseason Actually Looks Like

It is also difficult to look at another 100-loss record by the Colorado Rockies and have any sort of positive feelings regarding their future. However, there is a lot to be excited about when someone reads between the lines.

Ultimately the Rockies won 15 more games than in 2025, when they came inches from the worst record in Major League history, despite the starting rotation working against them; the final two months of the season were lowlighted by a 7.00 ERA after the trade deadline.

Next season, Colorado will have one of the best outfields in baseball with Cole Carrigg, Mickey Moniak, and Jake McCarthy. The offense is no longer just the Moniak and Hunter Goodman show; there is a lot of promise there.

Then one should take into account how elite NL Rookie of the Year contender TJ Rumfield was as he hit .300 and had an on-base percentage of .390. He set the bar quite high for Charlie Condon, who should be on the Opening Day roster after hitting 27 bombs and driving in 98 runs in Triple-A.

So, taking all of that into consideration, the front office knows that they need to give manager Warren Schaeffer something to work with in terms of the pitching staff and do these young athletes some justice moving forward.

It will be tough, but the only way to deem this offseason a success is to add at least one, hopefully two, starters who keep the ERA reasonable. Nobody is expecting them to sign Tarik Skubal or Sonny Gray by any means, but a 7.00 ERA is unacceptable.

Available Free Agents Who Might Come to Colorado

Rangers pitcher Jordan Montgomery (52) throws a pitch against the Brewers. Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rockies boss Paul DePodesta has acknowledged that there is a pitching problem going on inside the organization, and if he is serious about addressing it, there are a couple of good options who aren't going to be in contention for a Cy Young in 2027, but give the team a chance to win 75-80 games.

Jordan Montgomery

Walker Buehler

Montgomery missed all of 2025 and most of 2026 after he was sidelined with Tommy John surgery. Then, when he returned, it was out of the bullpen, as that was the role the Texas Rangers needed him to fill.

He ended up finishing the season with a 4.15 ERA. However, when the Rangers were in the midst of a playoff race, he posted a 1.93 ERA over his final 14 innings, and the fact that he was paid not much over a million in 2026 makes him more desirable for a club like Colorado.

Padres pitcher Walker Buehler (10) pitches during the first inning against the Brewers during the NLDS. Credit: David Frerker-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buehler also won't be seeking a monumental contract as he sat at a measly $1.5 million with the San Diego Padres, as he was able to strike out a lot of guys, but too often was a home run machine, which is why he finished the year with a 4.63 ERA.

However, one thing to keep in mind is the 7.00 ERA that the rotation posted in August and September for the Rockies, as well as the fact that the offense scored 4.00+ runs per game. With pitchers like Montgomery and Buehler, they have a fighting chance.

There is no sugarcoating it; their pitching staff is not good. But, as players begin to buy in the idea that this organization is turning a corner, then there is a reason to believe this team can find the postseason again.