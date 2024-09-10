Astros Projected $13 million Ace Could Be Perfect Target For Royals
Will the Kansas City Royals make another addition to the starting rotation this winter?
Kansas City certainly was busy last offseason. The Royals added Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha in free agency and both moves have been absolute successes. Kansas City lost 106 games last year and in response took chances on veteran players on affordable contracts.
Lugo and Wacha both have worked out and it wouldn't be surprising to see the team take a similar approach this winter. It's too early to be thinking about free agency with the playoffs on the horizon, but there are players who could fit Kansas City's payroll.
One player who could make perfect sense is veteran starter Yusei Kikuchi. The lefty is a one-time All-Star and currently pitches for the Houston Astros. He began the season with the Toronto Blue Jays but was traded ahead of the trade deadline.
Kikuchi has shined in the second half of the season. He has made seven starts for the Astros and has a 3.07 ERA in 41 innings pitched. The veteran is just 33 years old and will be a free agent at the end of the season. Spotrac is projecting Kikuchi to land a deal worth roughly $13 million this winter and the Royals certainly could afford that.
The Royals aren't far away from being among the top contenders in the American League and adding another solid starter could help take them to that level. Kikuchi could be that guy this winter.
