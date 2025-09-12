Free Agent Gold Glove Outfielder Could Be Of Use To Royals In 2026
The Kansas City Royals are in a precarious position. After performing well in July and August and fighting their way back into the American League Wild Card picture, they are now falling out of the mix. Entering Friday's action, they are five games back of the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros for the third AL Wild Card spot. They have a key series with the Mariners next week, but if it doesn't go well, it could all but seal their fate for 2025.
Their biggest problem this season has been their offense, or lack thereof, especially in the outfield. If they do indeed miss the postseason, they are going to have to address this issue in the offseason, and may need to dive into the free agent market.
Outfielder Harrison Bader has put together a strong season with the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed him as a top 25 free agent. Perhaps the Royals could take a look at him.
Could Royals Target Gold Glove Outfielder
"After back-to-back offseasons settling for a one-year deal, Bader should finally land a more significant payday this winter after he almost certainly declines his end of a $10 million mutual option. Aside from his solid offensive numbers, he also has strong defensive metrics (6 DRS, 2 OAA) in center field," Reuter writes.
Bader, 31, is hitting .282/.358/.469 with 16 home runs, 52 RBI, 10 stolen bases, a 4.1 WAR and an .827 OPS. He also has a 126 OPS+ and has picked up 109 hits in 386 at-bats this year. It is not a guarantee that he will return to the free agent pool, but he could be highly sought-after by teams looking to boost their offense.
Since the Royals typically are not big spenders in free agency, Bader could be right within their price range as they try to boost their offense for the 2026 season. He brings power from the right side of the plate, elite speed, and solid defense. He was one of five St. Louis Cardinals players to win a Gold Glove back in 2021.
Bader was drafted by St. Louis out of the University of Florida in 2015. He has bounced around between the Cardinals, New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets, Twins and Phillies in his career. We'll see if the Royals decide to target him this winter.
