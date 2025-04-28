Royals Could Trade For This Red Sox Outfielder Not Named Masataka Yoshida
The Kansas City Royals should try to trade for a Boston Red Sox outfielder, but not the one everyone expects.
Kansas City’s woes at the plate have been well-documented through the first month of the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
The Royals aren’t getting any plate production from their outfield, and they’ve already demoted the slumping MJ Melendez in an ongoing search for solutions.
A trade feels necessary to bolster Kansas City’s underperforming lineup, and the Royals could check in about a wide range of players including Pittsburgh Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen, Baltimore Orioles’ Cedric Mullins, Philadelphia Phillies’ Brandon Marsh, and Boston Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida.
Yoshida’s link to Kansas City makes sense because there isn’t room for him in Boston’s outfield. But Yoshida (once he returns to full health) isn’t the only hard-hitting outfielder missing out on deserved playing time with the Red Sox.
34-year-old Rob Refsnyder has taken full advantage of his 33 at-bats with Boston so far in 2025, and a team with roster space to play Refsnyder every day could stand to benefit.
Refsnyder is hitting .333/.361/.606 with two home runs, five RBI, and two stolen bases. Red Sox manager Alex Cora would love to play Refsnyder more, but again, Boston’s outfield is too crowded, and Roman Anthony’s imminent promotion will only make things less rosy for Refsnyder.
With Refsnyder set to hit free agency after the season, Boston might feel okay about moving him and his $2.1 million before July’s trade deadline. That’s how the Royals could swoop in and ask about what kind of return the Red Sox are looking for.
Refsnyder deserves more at-bats, and the Royals’ pitching staff deserves more run support.
Kansas City should call Boston and inquire about Refsnyder.
