Royals Fall Short in Late Comeback Attempt vs. Twins
The Kansas City Royals lost 6-5 against the Minnesota Twins on Memorial Day. This was the first of a four-game road series at Target Field.
Kansas City scored four runs in the ninth inning, but their stagnant offense for the first eight frames prevented them from heroics.
Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. singled with one out and later advanced to second on a wild pitch in the first inning, but Twins pitcher Joe Ryan prevented another player from reaching first base again until left fielder MJ Melendez singled in the sixth frame. Later in the sixth inning, Witt and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino each singled to get the Royals their first run of the afternoon.
However, the damage had already been done by Minnesota's offense as third baseman Jose Miranda hit a two-run, 437-foot homer to center in the third inning. Additionally, Royals starting pitcher Alec Marsh gave up a three-run 441-foot homer to designated hitter Trevor Larnach in the fifth inning.
Nevertheless, besides those big plays, Marsh held his own during his time on the mound on Monday, as in seven innings, he allowed five runs on five hits and two walks, while throwing seven strikeouts on 103 pitches.
As previously stated, Ryan was dominant throughout his time on the mound as in seven innings, he allowed one run on four hits, while throwing nine strikeouts on 99 pitches.
Minnesota earned its sixth run of the afternoon in the eighth inning after three two-out singles to increase their lead to 6-1.
That said, Kansas City's bats were able to make some noise in the ninth inning, as right fielder Hunter Renfroe's double brought in a run.
The Royals had the bases loaded with two outs and Dairon Blanco's single brought in another run. The fun didn't stop there though as third baseman Maikel Garcia reached first on an infield single and a throwing error brought in two more runs to cut it to 6-5. However, Witt went on to ground-out on the first pitch of the next at-bat to end the game.
While this comeback attempt was impressive, it wouldn't have been needed if Kansas City's bats weren't as cold as they were for a heavy majority of the afternoon.
Kansas City falls to 34-21 and Minnesota rises to 29-24.