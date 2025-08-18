Royals Should Target Braves 3x All-Star To Bolster Offense For 2026
The Kansas City Royals might be catching fire at just the right time. While they are still four games back of the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card race, they are now 63-61 and have won seven of their last 10 games. Leading up to the trade deadline, their offense was their biggest concern, and they addressed those issues by adding veterans Mike Yastrzemski, Randal Grichuk and Adam Frazier.
However, all three of those players will be free agents at the end of the season. And so, the Royals, who won 86 games last year and were the second Wild Card team before losing the ALDS to the Bronx Bombers, will have to get creative in order to keep up their offensive production.
Among Jim Bowden of The Athletic's top 25 impending free agents was Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, who is having a bit of a down year in his last year before free agency. Perhaps the Royals could take a chance on him as a value free agent.
Could Royals Target Aging Braves DH?
"Injuries and age-related decline appear to have caught up with the veteran DH," Bowden wrote.
"Could he be a Comeback Player of the Year candidate next year? Sure, but I don’t think it’s likely, and it’s not likely he’s with the Braves next year either."
Ozuna put together a very strong season in 2024 with the Braves and even garnered consideration for the National League MVP Award. He hit .302/.378/.546 with 39 home runs.
This year has been a different story for the three-time All-Star. The 34-year-old is hitting .236/.366/.423 with 20 home runs, 60 RBI, a .789 OPS and a 122 OPS+. His numbers are at least respectable, but they aren't where they once were.
Still, Ozuna is a two-time Silver Slugger and even won a Gold Glove several years ago, so his track record is still strong. He could be a solid value addition if the Royals decide to pursue him in free agency.
He brings power from the right side of the plate and is still an imposing presence. He could give the Royals a major offensive boost if they do decide to target him this coming offseason, and he shouldn't be too expensive for the small-market Royals as they try to find ways to bolster their offense.
