Royals 'Starting Nine' Ranked Low In MLB Pecking Order
The Kansas City Royals started the 2025 season 8-14, only to overcome that rough stretch and bounce back into contention. However, they have struggled in recent weeks and have since lost control of the third American League Wild Card spot.
Their pitching staff has mostly held up its end of the bargain. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about their offense, which has struggled significantly.
Aside from Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia, the offense has let the team down in 2025, even though they picked up Jonathan India.
On Wednesday, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller ranked each Major League team's starting nine and had the Royals ranked 27th out of 30.
"A tip of the cap to Maikel Garcia, who is having an excellent batting campaign of his own, co-anchoring what limited offense the Royals have had this season. But Witt has been the more valuable defensive asset, as well as the superior baserunner, presently second in the majors with 19 stolen bases," Miller wrote.
Things recently got so bad for the Royals offensively that they were forced to designate outfielder Hunter Renfroe for assignment after he had not homered in 108 plate appearances.
The Royals pitching staff has kept them in contention, but to make a run, they need another offensive piece to supplement the pitching staff.
There will be plenty of bats available at the trade deadline, and adding somebody to the lineup to protect Witt and Garcia could do wonders for the Royals down the stretch in 2025.
