Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. continues to add to his growing collection of individual accomplishments. While it was a disappointing season for Kansas City, Witt put together another productive campaign.

Witt was named the American League's Silver Slugger Award winner at shortstop Tuesday, marking the 26-year-old's third consecutive season receiving the honor. He becomes the first player in Royals history to win three straight Silver Slugger Awards and continues to establish himself as one of baseball's best players.

Despite missing more games than ever before in a single season because of injuries, Witt remained one of the most productive players in the game. In 143 games, the shortstop slashed .281/.359/.441 with an .800 OPS, 18 home runs, 33 doubles and 54 RBIs.

Among qualified American League shortstops, Witt led the position in batting average, slugging percentage and doubles. His .800 OPS ranked second among qualified players at the position.

While his offensive numbers may not have matched his 2024 or 2025 campaigns, Witt's consistency and overall production continue to make him one of the most valuable players in baseball. In addition to winning his third consecutive Silver Slugger Award, Witt finished third in American League MVP voting and earned his third straight All-MLB First Team selection.

Witt's third Silver Slugger Award ties him with Hall of Famer George Brett for the second-most in franchise history. Salvador Perez leads the Royals with five career Silver Slugger Awards.

Regardless of how the season unfolded, Witt remained a bright spot for Kansas City throughout the year. Despite battling injuries and missing significant time, the shortstop made the most of his opportunities on the field and consistently provided valuable production for the Royals' lineup.