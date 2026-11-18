The Kansas City Royals have made their first major statement of the offseason. On Wednesday, Kansas City completed a significant six-player trade with the Seattle Mariners. The Royals needed to be aggressive this offseason, and this move looks like the first step toward doing so.

Kansas City is sending third baseman Maikel Garcia, right-handed reliever James McArthur and minor league pitcher L.P. Langevin to Seattle. In exchange, the Royals are receiving right-handed starters Bryce Miller and Logan Evans and left-handed reliever Jose A. Ferrer, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

It was no secret that Kansas City desperately needed to improve its pitching staff, both the rotation and the bullpen. If the Royals wanted to seriously address those needs, it was going to cost them. That cost was Garcia, who appeared to be a cornerstone of the franchise's future after signing a five-year contract extension last offseason.

Here is a breakdown of what the Royals are receiving and giving up in the trade.

Royals acquire three pitchers to bolster staff

Sep 19, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller (50) pitches in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest name Kansas City is adding to its roster is Miller, who will immediately become part of the Royals' rotation. The 28-year-old right-hander has spent four seasons with Seattle. During that span, he made 95 starts and posted a 4.04 ERA. In 2026, he recorded a 4.17 ERA with 119 strikeouts across 118 2/3 innings.

Miller's biggest appeal is the upside he possesses. He has shown he can dominate at a high level on the mound. In 2024, he posted a 2.94 ERA across 31 starts. Kansas City's job now is to help him rediscover that form, which could make him a major addition to the rotation.

The starting pitcher features a lengthy seven-pitch arsenal consisting of a four-seam fastball, splitter, slider, sinker, sweeper, cutter and knuckle curve. Miller uses this mix to limit hard contact and make hitters chase. His 35.5% chase rate and 32.2% hard-hit rate, according to Statcast, reflect that ability. He also brings some velocity to the mound, averaging 95.8 mph on his fastball.

Evans provides depth to the rotation, something the Royals needed after dealing with several injuries this past year. The right-hander made his major league debut with the Mariners in 2025 but missed the entire 2026 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

There are six pitches Evans likes to work with, including a cutter, sweeper, sinker, changeup, four-seam fastball and curveball. The pitcher found success in the minor leagues with Seattle, and it will be worth monitoring how he can not only impact Kansas City but also respond following Tommy John.

Ferrer is the last arm the Royals will be welcoming to their organization. The southpaw will be joining Kansas City's bullpen, one that needs a boost after a disappointing 2026 season.

The 26-year-old spent just one season with Seattle, posting a 4.18 ERA across 64 2/3 innings. He relies on three main pitches, a sinker, changeup and slider. Ferrer brings velocity to the table, with his sinker clocking in around 97 mph. His ability to generate ground balls is also worth noting, as he posted a 56.5% ground-ball rate.

What Kansas City exchanged with Seattle

Sep 25, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia (11) reacts after a hit during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle's return is headlined by Garcia, who has established himself in recent years as one of Kansas City's core young players.

Garcia entered 2026 coming off a breakout 2025 season in which he hit .286 with 16 home runs, 74 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. He also earned his first All-Star selection and won his first Gold Glove Award.

However, Garcia was held back by injuries this past season. He appeared in just 82 games, posting a .268 batting average with three home runs and 38 RBIs.

McArthur is also heading to Seattle. The right-handed reliever has missed significant time due to elbow issues. Langevin is a minor league pitcher who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 MLB Draft. He has spent two seasons pitching in the Royals organization.

This move feels like the tip of the iceberg for Kansas City. The Royals needed to be aggressive in hopes of returning to a competitive state next season, and this is definitely a start. However, it can't end here.