The Kansas City Royals have taken a step toward addressing their biggest offseason need. After a disappointing 2026 season, Kansas City faces an important offseason with several areas of its roster needing improvement.

On Tuesday, the Royals announced they had acquired right-handed pitcher Angel Bastardo from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for infielder Jack Pineda. Bastardo has been added to Kansas City's 40-man roster.

Bastardo spent the 2026 season with Triple-A Worcester in Boston's organization. The 24-year-old posted a 6-1 record with three saves and a 4.64 ERA across 54 1/3 innings. He also recorded 73 strikeouts, averaging 12.09 per nine innings.

The right-hander owns a four-pitch arsenal consisting of a four-seam fastball, changeup, slider and curveball. Bastardo’s fastball averaged 96.2 mph, according to TJStats. With his pitch mix, he posted a 35.8% whiff rate.

In 2025, Bastardo missed the entire season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. In 2024, he made 10 starts with Double-A Portland before undergoing the procedure. Despite the surgery, the Toronto Blue Jays selected him in the Rule 5 Draft following the season before he eventually made his way back to Boston.

Now, the right-hander finds himself in a Kansas City pitching staff that is in much need of help. His strikeout ability and knack for generating swings and misses are intriguing. However, his command will remain an important area to monitor, as he averaged 5.47 walks per nine innings in 2026.

This is a step in the right direction for Kansas City as the Royals look to improve upon their disappointing 2026 campaign.