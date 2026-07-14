Jac Caglianone Impresses With 477-Foot Home Run in Derby Debut

The 2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby took place Monday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Featured in the event was Kansas City Royals slugger Jac Caglianone.

This was Caglianone's Home Run Derby debut, and it's safe to say he put his raw power on display. Pitching to the 23-year-old was his father, Jeff. Entering the event, many were excited to watch the young slugger compete.

In the first round, Caglianone hit eight home runs, which was not enough to advance to the next round. Despite the early exit, he still wowed the crowd with his third-deck power.

Caglianone sent a 477-foot home run into the third deck

Jul 9, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Jac Caglianone (14) follows through on an RBI double against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caglianone's fifth home run of the night landed in the third deck at Citizens Bank Park. The projected distance was a jaw-dropping 477 feet, giving fans one of the longest home runs of the entire derby.

The power Caglianone possesses is no secret. It dates back to his time at the University of Florida, where he hit a home run with a projected distance of 516 feet.

Throughout his minor league career, Caglianone showcased his light-tower power. At times, it felt like he was hitting a home run every at-bat. It was fireworks off his bat night after night.

During his rookie season last year, Caglianone blasted a home run to straightaway center field. The ball traveled 466 feet at Kauffman Stadium.

He recorded an average exit velocity of 111 mph during Monday's derby. That type of hard contact is what the 6-foot-4, 250-pound slugger has produced all season.

Caglianone has averaged a 93 mph exit velocity this season, according to Statcast. He also owns a 56% hard-hit rate, which ranks in the 98th percentile, and an average bat speed of 77.3 mph, which ranks in the 97th percentile.

Seeing Caglianone break out this season has generated plenty of excitement for the future. He is currently slashing .260/.321/.461 with a team-leading 15 home runs.

It was clear Caglianone was going to showcase his power Monday, and that is exactly what he did. Although he didn't advance to the second round, he still made a splash.