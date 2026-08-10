Kansas City Royals Kick off West Coast Road Trip Visiting Los Angeles Dodgers: Stats and Trends to Keep an Eye on

The Royals have officially eclipsed the 70-loss mark in 2026 with their series finale loss to the Chicago Cubs. As the final months of action continue, the Royals will make a trip to the West Coast to face both L.A squads for some late night baseball for those of us in the midwest. Here are the probable starters and stats and trends to keep an eye on when the Royals face the Dodgers for a three-game set.

Probable Starters

Game One: Noah Cameron (6-8, 4.37 ERA) vs. Tarik Skubal (7-6, 2.81 ERA)

Game Two: Michael Wacha (5-8, 3.44 ERA) vs. Blake Snell (0-1, 12.00 ERA)

Game Three: Daniel Lynch IV (4-3, 2.46 ERA) vs. Eric Lauer (6-6, 4.89 ERA)

Biggest Test of the Season for Noah Cameron's Recent Break out

Over his past couple of appearances, Noah Cameron has really turned it around by calling his own pitches. In three appearances since the change, Cameron has gone 23 innings, allowing a single run against the Tigers and Twins twice. During that stretch, he also has 24 strikeouts and six walks. This has been his best stretch of play in his Major League career, but the first big test is upon him with a start against the Dodgers.

Despite the recent struggles of the Dodgers, 2-8 in their last ten games, they boast a lineup filled with stars and power. It is also a lineup that has seen Cameron and hit him well in his lone start against them. Shohei Ohtani and Max Muncy each have a home run off Cameron, but outside of the long ball, the Dodgers only mustered three hits off Cameron.

If Cameron's recent form is to continue, it will have to be against a formidable opponent in the Dodgers.

Tarik Skubal First Home Start as a Dodger and Blake Snell's Return

Aug 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The man of the trade deadline now makes his first home start as a Dodger after getting traded from the Tigers. Tarik Skubal is a guy the Royals have faced since his rookie season in 2020, and they have not really touched him since 2024. If there was a team to have a first home start under a new banner, it would be Skubal vs. the Royals. From 2025 onwards, Skubal has had an ERA of 1.09 and has only allowed 22 baserunners in 26.1 innings pitched.

The opening game of the series will be a tough one, but the Royals then get to face Blake Snell, who is returning from the IL after a three-month stint. It has been a long time since the Royals have faced Snell, and he doesn't have a long track record against them. In his now ten-year career, Snell has faced the Royals five times and it hasn't been the smoothest of sailing. His ERA sits at 5.40 against the Royals, but only three Royals have at least nine plate appearances against him, Starling Marte, Luke Maile, and Salvador Perez.

It is a tough 1-2 punch the Royals have to face, but they could spoil the home opener for Skubal or spoil Snell's return to action.

Jac Caglianone is Tearing the Cover off the Ball, Carter Jensen Struggling

Aug 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Jac Caglianone (14) reacts after hitting a double in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Cags" is on fire again to start August, as he has a hit in every game of the month so far. In those eight games, he is slashing .406/406/.813 for an OPS of 1.219. Despite not even drawing a walk yet this month, Cags already has seven extra-base hits (four doubles and three home runs) while also driving the bus with nine RBIs. If he keeps this pace up, he could reach the 30-home-run mark on the season and one-up his performance in June.

Carter Jenson, on the other hand, has been slumping for well over a month now. Since the beginning of July, Jenson has been slashing .172/.273/.353 for an OPS of .626 while manning the leadoff spot. It could be the wear and tear of being the everyday catcher catching up to him and some bad luck. His .250 BABIP is pretty low and he is still hitting for some solid power (.181 ISO) while also drawing walks at a good rate (12.1%). It has been a solid rookie season for Jenson despite the slump however.

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