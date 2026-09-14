Royals Prospect Carson Roccaforte Puts Together 30/30 Campaign

Kansas City Royals No. 17 prospect Carson Roccaforte is having a season that should not be overlooked. During the Omaha Storm Chasers’ 6-5 loss Sunday, the outfielder made history in the top of the first inning.

The 24-year-old stole a base, marking his 30th of the season. He has also hit 35 home runs, making it an impressive 30/30 season for Roccaforte. He is the only Royals minor leaguer to accomplish the feat and just the ninth player in Minor League Baseball history to do so since 2005.

Roccaforte’s season has been split between Double-A and Triple-A, with the majority of his time coming with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, where he started the season. Before earning a promotion to Omaha, Roccaforte posted 30 home runs and 80 RBIs in Double-A.

This production at the plate did not slow down when the prospect put on a Storm Chasers jersey. In his 84 Triple-A at-bats so far, Roccaforte is slashing .298/.381/.548 with a .929 OPS and five home runs.

The combination of power and athleticism has been a key part of his game throughout his professional career. Roccaforte has put both tools on full display this season, showcasing his power at the plate and speed on the basepaths. A season like the one Roccaforte is having is extremely rare at the minor league level.

The 30/30 season gives the Royals a lot to think about as they navigate the future of the organization. With room for improvement in the outfield in Kansas City, Roccaforte’s 2026 campaign could prove to be an important step toward earning an opportunity in the big leagues.