It was announced Monday that the St. Louis Cardinals traded All-Star Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners. Donovan sat atop the Kansas City Royals’ list of trade targets throughout the offseason. With him now off the board, the pool of players with a realistic chance of landing in Kansas City has narrowed significantly.

Royals owner John Sherman indicated that the club’s general manager, J.J. Picollo, could still add another bat. While Kansas City pitcher Kris Bubic continues to be mentioned as a possible trade piece, the club appears more likely to explore the free agent market than pursue a deal.

While free agency is thinning, there are still a few bats available that could provide production for the Royals roster in 2026.

Signing left fielder Miguel Andujar

Sep 10, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pinch hitter Miguel Andujar (38) hits an RBI single during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Miguel Andujar is among the top outfielders still available in free agency. The 30-year-old is coming off a career resurgence in 2025.

Splitting the season between the Oakland Athletics and Cincinnati Reds, Andujar slashed .318/.352/.470 in 321 at-bats. It marked his best season since his eye-opening rookie campaign in 2018, when he finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

While Andujar is not known for his defense, he can serve as a valuable platoon bat against left-handed pitching. In 2025, he slashed .389/.409/.578 with a .987 OPS against lefties. It is a skill set the Royals could benefit from adding to the roster.

Another option is veteran Starling Marte

Aug 23, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets left fielder Starling Marte (6) reacts after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Starling Marte brings a well-rounded skill set to the table. Since making his debut in 2012 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-handed hitter has produced several solid seasons at the plate. Most recently in 2025, Marte slashed .270/.335/.410 in 293 at-bats.

Due to lingering health issues, Marte would likely serve more in a designated hitter role, as he did in 2025 with the New York Mets. Once known as a speedy outfielder and consistent stolen-base threat, Marte is now more focused on his approach at the plate and providing offensive production.

The Donovan trade makes it less likely the Royals will turn to the trade market, and if they make a move, it will most likely come through free agency.

