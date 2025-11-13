Royals Eyeing Cardinals All-Star Infielder As Potential Offseason Target

The Kansas City Royals had a disappointing 2025 season, going 82-80 and falling short of the postseason. Their offense certainly let them down, scoring the third-fewest runs in the American League.

As they turn their attention to the offseason, they have a clear priority, which is upgrading the offense for 2026. They could do this via trade or free agency, though they seem to prefer the trade route as of now.

In fact, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Royals are one of several teams that have shown interest in All-Star second baseman Brendan Donovan.

Brendan Donovan Would Transform Royals Offense

“The Royals are intrigued by Donovan, and they’re one of the teams that has been in contact with the Cardinals, multiple sources described. On Wednesday, [J.J.] Picollo did not name any specific target or disclose any conversations, describing only in general the versatile addition he’d like to acquire,” Goold wrote.

The Royals are planning to trade a pitcher this offseason to land a proven bat, and they may be able to find one in St. Louis. Donovan hit .287/.353/.422 with 10 home runs, 50 RBI and a .775 OPS. He also posted a 2.7 WAR.

He checks several boxes for the Royals. He can play almost anywhere on the field, including the outfield. Second base and the outfield are two areas the Royals are looking to improve offensively.

They would be landing him with two years left before free agency, so he still has some club control. Meanwhile, the Cardinals need pitching. This could be a simple need-for-need swap, with both teams getting what they’re after.

But Donovan’s skills would be beneficial for the Royals to have and could truly transform their offense. The fact that he is so versatile as well gives the Royals an opportunity to use him in so many different ways.

As long as he can stay healthy, he could be a real difference maker for the Royals and be the spark plug they need to boost their offense and bounce back into contention in 2026.

The Cardinals and Royals match up quite well as potential trade partners. St. Louis needs pitching while Kansas City needs offense, so it could be an easy swap that benefits both teams going forward.

We’ll see if the Royals can strike a deal with St. Louis.

