One Internal Candidate Could Solve One of the Royals’ Biggest Problems

The Kansas City Royals have some work to do to bolster their roster for the 2027 season. Following a frustrating 2026 campaign, the Royals have several areas they need to address this offseason.

One of these areas has been a position that has struggled in recent seasons, that being the outfield. While Jac Caglianone emerged as a bright spot and one of the biggest positive takeaways from the season, there is still work to do in the outfield, particularly finding a bat who can make a positive impact on the lineup.

While Kansas City will have all offseason to navigate the market and free agency, there is one internal candidate coming off a historic season in the minor leagues who could get his first major league opportunity. He could be an option to address one of the Royals’ biggest needs entering the 2027 season.

Could Carson Roccaforte find his way to Kansas City in 2027?

Carson Roccaforte is currently ranked as the Royals’ No. 17 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The outfield prospect put on an absolute clinic at the plate in the minors this season and even made franchise history.

Roccaforte started the season with Kansas City’s Double-A affiliate, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. After finding success there, he earned a promotion and finished the year with the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers.

For starters, the 24-year-old slashed .257/.338/.519 with 96 RBIs and 26 doubles, but that’s not what made Roccaforte stand out. It was his 35 home runs and 32 stolen bases. He became the first player in Royals minor league history to record 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a single season. He was also just the ninth minor league player ever to accomplish the feat.

It was a season like no other for Roccaforte, one that has caught the attention of many. Not only did he produce at the plate and on the basepaths, but he also is a lockdown defensive presence in the outfield.

Roccaforte was named the Royals’ Frank White Defensive Player of the Year after recording 13 assists in 138 games in the outfield.

With a clear need for improvement in the Kansas City outfield, giving Roccaforte an opportunity would make sense. It will be something worth watching as the offseason progresses.