Royals Acquire Nolan Hoffman to Complete Trade Deadline Moves

The Kansas City Royals completed one more trade before the deadline on Monday, acquiring right-handed pitcher Nolan Hoffman from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for minor league right-hander Manuel Colon.

Prior to the trade, Hoffman was designated for assignment by Philadelphia on Monday.

This was the third and final trade Kansas City made before the deadline, with all three acquisitions adding arms in an effort to bolster a pitching staff that has been plagued by injuries throughout the season.

Colon spent most of the season with the Royals' Rookie-level Arizona Complex League team, where he posted a 5.27 ERA across 27 1/3 innings. He also pitched two innings with Single-A, allowing three earned runs on two hits.

What does Hoffman bring to Kansas City?

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Nolan Hoffman (47) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hoffman was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft. The 28-year-old right-hander stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 190 pounds. He has spent most of the season at Triple-A, where he has posted a 4.72 ERA across 34 1/3 innings.

Hoffman has not spent much time in the major leagues. Across two seasons with the Phillies, he has pitched just 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs on nine hits.

Despite not being a hard thrower, Hoffman relies on his fastball and makes it effective with his funky sidearm delivery. That approach allows him to generate weak contact and induce ground balls.

Hoffman has posted a 32.6% hard-hit rate this season, showing his ability to limit hard contact. He also owns a 51.7% ground-ball rate, which ranks in the 81st percentile in Triple-A this season, according to TJStats.

Hoffman gives Kansas City another arm to experiment with in its bullpen. With his unique delivery, it will be interesting to see how the Royals utilize him.