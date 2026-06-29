Carter Jensen Sets Royals' Franchise Record as Hot Streak Continues

The Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Sunday. The win moved the Royals to 35-50 on the season.

The month of June has been Kansas City's most productive month offensively. They have been able to score a total of 136 runs over the course of June so far.

One Royals rookie isn't just having a great June at the plate. But this player has also made Royals history during the impressive stretch he is on.

Carter Jensen sets franchise record

Jun 21, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

During Sunday's win, rookie catcher Carter Jensen had himself another great day offensively. He went 3-for-5 with two RBIs. The young slugger has shown no signs of slowing down.

He also extended his hitting streak to 19 games, which is not only the longest active hitting streak in Major League Baseball, but also set a Kansas City franchise record.

Jensen now holds the longest hitting streak by a rookie in Royals history.

There was a lot to be excited about with Jensen entering the 2026 season. After a very promising and impressive debut month last season, the catcher entered this year with American League Rookie of the Year aspirations.

So far, Jensen is showing fans what he displayed last September. Along with the impressive hitting streak, the 22-year-old is slashing .292/.333/.510 with 19 RBIs and four home runs in June.

Over the course of the season, he has hit 11 home runs and leads the Royals with 45 RBIs.

Despite the season Kansas City has had, there are still a handful of takeaways that bring optimism for the future, especially when it comes to the young talent in Kansas City.

One of, if not the biggest, is how the Royals' young sluggers are performing. This offseason, a lot of eyes were on both Jensen and Jac Caglianone. The question was how these two players would impact the Royals' lineup in 2026.

June has been the month they have both shown what they can bring to the table. One leads the team in RBIs, while Caglianone leads the team in home runs with 14.

Jensen has shown a lot of promise through his young career already. Dating back to last September, the rookie has put his skills on display. The future is bright for the young talent Kansas City has.