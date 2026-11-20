You know what they say, there's no rest for the busy. The Kansas City Royals are staying busy as they continue making moves following their six-player trade that sent Maikel Garcia to the Seattle Mariners.

Following that trade, Kansas City has kept the momentum rolling. Most recently, the Royals secured another piece of their pitching staff for the 2027 season. Right-hander Randy Dobnak and Kansas City have agreed to a one-year contract to avoid arbitration.

The deal is worth $1.35 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The agreement comes ahead of Friday's 4 p.m. deadline for teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players.

Dobnak joined the Royals in June after being acquired from Seattle for cash considerations. At the time, Kansas City was dealing with an injury-plagued, underperforming pitching staff. The 31-year-old quickly went from a depth option to a valuable addition.

In 15 appearances this season with Kansas City, Dobnak posted a 3.51 ERA across 74 1/3 innings. During that stretch, he recorded 49 strikeouts and 26 walks while finishing with a 3-5 record. It was the most innings he had pitched in a major league season in his career.

Dobnak's return gives the Royals another experienced starting option heading into the 2027 season. Pitching remains one of Kansas City's biggest areas of need, and the organization has already begun adding depth and addressing those concerns through the Dobnak contract and its trade with Seattle. The deal brought Bryce Miller, Logan Evans and Jose A. Ferrer to Kansas City.

While the pitching staff still needs reinforcements, Dobnak gives the Royals another option as they look to improve upon a rough and disappointing 2026 campaign.