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Inside The Royals

Royals Continue to Struggle During Disappointing Season

The struggles are back for Kansas City
Brian Sparks|
Jun 21, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Jun 21, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals currently hold a 35-52 record. Following a hot stretch that had things looking up, the Royals' struggles have returned. In the latest episode of "One Royal Way," Joel Penfield discusses the team's continued struggles.

Royals starter Noah Cameron has run into a speed bump during his sophomore season. Over his last four starts, he has posted a 9.00 ERA. Penfield discusses the inconsistency Cameron has shown as of late.

Penfield also dives into the rotation's health, which has been a concern this season. He discusses Cole Ragans remaining out following surgery, along with Kris Bubic recently being moved to the 60-day injured list.

Steven Cruz has quietly started to turn things around. Penfield highlights his 2.19 ERA in June and how he has improved since April and May.

Carter Jensen put together a monstrous 20-game hitting streak. Although it has ended, Penfield discusses what he has seen from the rookie and the adjustments he has made.

Along with Bubic being transferred to the injured list, Penfield touches on the other roster moves Kansas City made.

With Connor Seabold joining Bubic on the injured list, Kansas City recalled both Jose Cuas and Randy Dobnak from Triple-A Omaha.

This and much more are covered in the latest episode of "One Royal Way" on KC Sports Network.

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Brian Sparks
BRIAN SPARKS

Brian Sparks is a graduate of the University of Missouri–Kansas City with a background in digital journalism and sports media. Born and raised in Kansas City, he brings experience in writing, radio, and social media to sports coverage across multiple digital platforms. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.

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