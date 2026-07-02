Royals Continue to Struggle During Disappointing Season

The Kansas City Royals currently hold a 35-52 record. Following a hot stretch that had things looking up, the Royals' struggles have returned. In the latest episode of "One Royal Way," Joel Penfield discusses the team's continued struggles.

Royals starter Noah Cameron has run into a speed bump during his sophomore season. Over his last four starts, he has posted a 9.00 ERA. Penfield discusses the inconsistency Cameron has shown as of late.

Penfield also dives into the rotation's health, which has been a concern this season. He discusses Cole Ragans remaining out following surgery, along with Kris Bubic recently being moved to the 60-day injured list.

Steven Cruz has quietly started to turn things around. Penfield highlights his 2.19 ERA in June and how he has improved since April and May.

Carter Jensen put together a monstrous 20-game hitting streak. Although it has ended, Penfield discusses what he has seen from the rookie and the adjustments he has made.

Along with Bubic being transferred to the injured list, Penfield touches on the other roster moves Kansas City made.

With Connor Seabold joining Bubic on the injured list, Kansas City recalled both Jose Cuas and Randy Dobnak from Triple-A Omaha.

This and much more are covered in the latest episode of "One Royal Way" on KC Sports Network.