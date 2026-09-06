Royals’ Jac Caglianone Taking Time Off After Latest Injury Scare

Before the Kansas City Royals’ 6-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, an update regarding outfielder Jac Caglianone’s health was announced. Anne Rogers of MLB.com reported the latest on Caglianone’s injury.

“Jac Caglianone has a Grade 1 flexor strain, manager Matt Quatraro said. He’ll get a few days off and then progress back to baseball activity. With the low grade, the Royals don’t expect an IL stint as of now,” Rogers posted on X.

While Caglianone has not spent time on the injured list this season, he has dealt with his fair share of bumps and bruises throughout the year.

Jac Caglianone is taking a few days off due to a flexor strain

Sep 3, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Jac Caglianone (14) makes a running catch in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 23-year-old is in the middle of a serious breakout season, one in which he has shown no signs of slowing down. Caglianone was recently named the American League Player of the Month for August after slashing .411/.429/.684 with a 1.113 OPS, 26 RBIs and six home runs.

Now, he is taking a few days to recover from the flexor strain with the hope of avoiding a stint on the injured list, something he has managed to do all season. His first injury hiccup came in early June when he collided with the outfield wall while trying to track down a ball.

Then, toward the end of his outstanding month of August, Caglianone was held out of the starting lineup due to a nagging right ankle issue he suffered while beating out an infield single. Now, he is taking time to rest after making a hard throw from right field Saturday before leaving the game early.

At this point in the season, along with the current state of the Royals, there is no reason to push Caglianone back onto the field. Kansas City should take the safe route and give him all the time he needs to fully recover, even if that means a stint on the injured list.