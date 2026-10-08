Royals Rookie Carter Jensen Named to MLB Pipeline All-Rookie First Team

The rookie resume for Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen continues to grow. While it was a disappointing season overall for the Royals, Jensen was a massive positive. The rookie set a handful franchise and MLB records while producing at a high rate for Kansas City.

Now, his outstanding 2026 campaign continues to receive recognition after he was named to MLB Pipeline’s All-Rookie First Team on Wednesday. Jensen led all rookie catchers in several categories, including home runs, hits, fWAR and RBIs.

On top of leading all rookie catchers in several major hitting categories, he also led Kansas City in home runs with 27 and RBIs with 81. He finished the season with a .239/.323/.467 slash line, capping off a successful season at the plate for Jensen. His performance has brought plenty of optimism about the impact he can have on the Royals’ lineup moving forward.

When looking deeper into his metrics, it becomes clear just how much skill Jensen possesses with the bat. This season, Jensen posted an average exit velocity of 91.5 mph, which ranked him in the 86th percentile, according to Statcast. That was accompanied by a 12.7% barrel rate, a 44.8% hard-hit rate and a 24.1% chase rate.

Not only does Jensen bring power to the plate, but his ability to draw walks is also worth noting. He posted a 10.8% walk rate this season, drawing 65 walks. That played a role in his .323 on-base clip.

It was a memorable rookie season for Jensen, one that MLB Pipeline has recognized and one that has many excited to see the impact he can have on the Royals for years to come.