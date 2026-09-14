Royals Roster Moves: Lucas Erceg Returns to Kansas City After Triple-A Stint
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The Kansas City Royals had the day off Monday before heading to Houston to take on the Astros in a three-game series on Tuesday. Before hitting the road, Kansas City announced some roster moves.
The Royals revealed they have recalled right-handed pitcher Lucas Erceg from Triple-A Omaha. The 31-year-old was sent down nearly one month ago because of his continued struggles throughout the season.
This has definitely been a year Erceg would like to forget. His high-leverage dominance and ability to slam the door have seemingly disappeared. In 43 1/3 innings with Kansas City this season, he has allowed 30 earned runs, resulting in a 6.23 ERA.
While his velocity remains high, with an average fastball velocity of 97 mph, according to Statcast, his control has not been the best. Erceg currently owns a 13.9% walk rate along with a 14.9% strikeout rate.
Erceg’s strikeout ability has dropped over the seasons. In 2024, the season he joined the Royals, he had a 28.5% strikeout rate, which ranked in the 85th percentile. The following year, in 2025, it took a big dip to 19.3%.
Along with the lack of control and strikeout ability, his high-leverage stuff just was not where it needed to be. Erceg currently has a total of six blown saves, which is tied for ninth most in the entire league.
During his time with Omaha, things have looked better. He has logged 10 1/3 innings with the Storm Chasers this year while posting a 1.74 ERA. One thing that looked promising was his 13 strikeouts. The level of competition should be taken into consideration, but even still, it’s a good sign.
Erceg will now get an opportunity to see if the demotion helped his confidence and overall production as he gets recalled. In a corresponding move, the Royals optioned right-hander Easton McGee to Triple-A.
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Brian Sparks is a graduate of the University of Missouri–Kansas City with a background in digital journalism and sports media. Born and raised in Kansas City, he brings experience in writing, radio, and social media to sports coverage across multiple digital platforms. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow royals_kcsn