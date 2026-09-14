Royals Roster Moves: Lucas Erceg Returns to Kansas City After Triple-A Stint

The Kansas City Royals had the day off Monday before heading to Houston to take on the Astros in a three-game series on Tuesday. Before hitting the road, Kansas City announced some roster moves.

The Royals revealed they have recalled right-handed pitcher Lucas Erceg from Triple-A Omaha. The 31-year-old was sent down nearly one month ago because of his continued struggles throughout the season.

This has definitely been a year Erceg would like to forget. His high-leverage dominance and ability to slam the door have seemingly disappeared. In 43 1/3 innings with Kansas City this season, he has allowed 30 earned runs, resulting in a 6.23 ERA.

While his velocity remains high, with an average fastball velocity of 97 mph, according to Statcast, his control has not been the best. Erceg currently owns a 13.9% walk rate along with a 14.9% strikeout rate.

Erceg’s strikeout ability has dropped over the seasons. In 2024, the season he joined the Royals, he had a 28.5% strikeout rate, which ranked in the 85th percentile. The following year, in 2025, it took a big dip to 19.3%.

Along with the lack of control and strikeout ability, his high-leverage stuff just was not where it needed to be. Erceg currently has a total of six blown saves, which is tied for ninth most in the entire league.

During his time with Omaha, things have looked better. He has logged 10 1/3 innings with the Storm Chasers this year while posting a 1.74 ERA. One thing that looked promising was his 13 strikeouts. The level of competition should be taken into consideration, but even still, it’s a good sign.

Erceg will now get an opportunity to see if the demotion helped his confidence and overall production as he gets recalled. In a corresponding move, the Royals optioned right-hander Easton McGee to Triple-A.