Royals’ Top Prospects Show Promise Throughout 2026 Season: Royals Pipeline

The Kansas City Royals have plenty of work to do after finishing the 2026 season with a disappointing 69-93 record. In the latest episode of “Royals Pipeline,” hosts Jared Perkins and Kevin O’Brien discuss the Royals’ struggles and positive takeaways from the season while highlighting some of Kansas City’s top prospects in the farm system.

The hosts focused on the struggles Kansas City faced, specifically in the pitching department. While injuries impacted the entire roster throughout the season, they hit the pitching staff especially hard, affecting both the rotation and bullpen. Kansas City had to rely on a handful of different pitchers throughout the season. Perkins and O’Brien discussed how the loss of Carlos Estévez was a huge blow, while other key arms struggled or missed significant time.

The discussion then shifted to the positive takeaways. The hosts highlighted the seasons Carter Jensen and Jac Caglianone had and how they have molded into important roles. Michael Massey’s productive season and Vinnie Pasquantino’s hot finish to the year also provided reasons for optimism. They also identified the bullpen and outfield as the Royals’ biggest needs this offseason.

They then turned their focus to the Royals’ farm system and the seasons some of the organization’s prospects had. The hosts discussed the Quad Cities River Bandits winning the Midwest League championship, while Kansas City’s lower-level affiliates also enjoyed success throughout the year. Names such as Kendry Chourio, Josh Hammond, David Shields and Angeibel Gomez were brought up as the hosts discussed their long-term impact on the organization.

Justin Lampkin was praised by Perkins and O’Brien after posting a 2.04 ERA over 39 2/3 innings before his season was cut short due to an injury. The hosts then named Blake Mitchell their Royals Pipeline prospect hitter of the year. Carson Roccaforte was also identified as the organization’s most MLB-ready bat by the hosts.

This and much more was discussed on the latest episode of “Royals Pipeline” on KC Sports Network.