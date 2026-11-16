Royals' Prospects Shine in Arizona Fall League, Rule 5 Decisions: Royals Pipeline

The Kansas City Royals have several prospects making noise throughout the organization. In the Arizona Fall League, their performances have provided plenty of reasons for optimism.

In the latest episode of "Royals Pipeline," hosts Jared Perkins and Kevin O'Brien discuss the organization's offseason priorities, several standout prospects and the upcoming Rule 5 Draft.

The hosts begin by discussing Kansas City's offseason priorities. While general manager J.J. Picollo has emphasized improving the pitching staff, Perkins and O'Brien believe the Royals could also benefit from an outfield upgrade. Adding depth to both the bullpen and starting rotation will be important following the injury issues the team faced this past season.

Following their discussion of the Royals' offseason needs, the hosts turn their attention to the Arizona Fall League, which has offered an encouraging glimpse into the organization's future. Outfielder Zion Rose led the way offensively, hitting .322 with a 1.002 OPS, two home runs, 16 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. Perkins and O'Brien believe Rose could make a push for the major leagues as early as 2027.

Angeibel Gomez has also turned heads, posting a .311 batting average and .859 OPS at just 17 years old. His production at such a young age makes him one of the most intriguing prospects in Kansas City's farm system.

On the mound, the hosts highlight Justin Lamkin and his impressive 0.92 WHIP. They also discuss the strong performances of Josh Hanzel and Brooks Bryan, who have stood out in the Arizona Fall League.

Perkins and O'Brien then discuss Kansas City's upcoming Rule 5 Draft decisions. Names such as Carson Roccaforte, Lucas Braun and Hunter Owen were mentioned as potential candidates for 40-man roster protection.

These topics and much more were discussed in the latest episode of "Royals Pipeline" on KC Sports Network.