This article is a part of Verducci’s View, a weekly baseball newsletter from Sports Illustrated senior writer Tom Verducci. Every Monday, Tom empties out his notebook over email and covers MLB’s hottest topics, provides in-depth analysis through both text and video breakdowns, looks forward to what’s worth watching during the week and more.

Beginning in 2023, when they were between 23 and 26 years old, Seattle pitchers Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo went 164–132 and started 434 of the team’s 648 games, or 67%. The era of the Mariners’ Big Four ended last week when Seattle traded Miller to Kansas City in a deal that brought them back third baseman Maikel Franco.

The four-year run of the homegrown Big Four ended with just one playoff appearance in 2025, when Seattle came within one win of its first pennant. It’s a bit reminiscent of the 2001–04 Athletics failing to win a playoff series with 20-something homegrown pitchers Tim Hudson, Mark Mulder and Barry Zito making 60% of the team’s starts.

Trading pitching for offense was a deal that had to happen for the Mariners, especially with the emergence of Emerson Hancock. The trade underscores the problem of building a championship team in Seattle: what Coors Field is to pitching, T-Mobile Park is to hitting. It is the worst hitting park in baseball, based on Statcast park factors and just about every other measurement you want to use. Over the past four years, while the Big Four were mowing down opponents, no other ballpark was close to T-Mobile when it comes to making it hard to hit:

Lowest Average by Ballpark, 2023-26

Ballpark BA SLG T-Mobile Park .222 .370 Yankee Stadium .233 .409 Citi Field .235 .392 American Family Field .235 .387

Teams should hit better at home. Last season teams hit six points batter in their park. But the Mariners hit 19 points better when they were away from T-Mobile Park. Over the four-year run of the Big Four, no offense was more disadvantaged by its home park than the Mariners’ offense.

Lowest Average by Home Team by MLB Venue, 2023-26

Team, Ballpark BA SLG Mariners @ T-Mobile Park .225 .378 Angels @ Angel Stadium .228 .383 White Sox @ Rate Field .234 .378 Yankees @ Yankee Stadium .237 .431

Freddy Peralta signed a five-year, $125 million deal with the Orioles on Tuesday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Inside Story of Fastball Freddy

Freddy Peralta was one of top free agent pitchers on the market before he was signed by the Orioles on Tuesday. He is 30 years old and durable with a low release point and an athletic delivery. He rescued his free agent value after being traded from the Mets to the Rays. That change of scenery was about more than the tweaks under Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder. It was also about how well four-seam fastballs play indoors, a statistical fact I explained after the World Series when Jacob Misiorowski found his induced vertical break at Tropicana Field in Game 5.

Peralta makes sense for many teams, and he may yet work out for the Orioles, but he would’ve been more valuable to teams that play most of their games under a roof. Fastball Freddy’s best pitch is better indoors than it is outdoors.

Peralta Four-Seam Fastball, Career by Venue

Venue Pitches BA SLG IVB Domes 6,024 .198 .378 16.5 Non-Domes 4,822 .250 .401 16.2

Royce Lewis is just 27, but has lost some of his athleticism to multiple injuries. | Rob Leiter/Getty Images

The $10 Million Flier

Back in 2022, Royce Lewis looked like one of those high-floor, athletic young players you would want to lock up. He was a 22-year-old shortstop with 78th percentile sprint speed when he made his MLB debut. Four years and 11 trips to the injured list later, he is a DH/corner player with 56th percentile sprint speed who has trouble making contact. Over the past two seasons he has posted an OPS+ of 85. Only five players with 900 plate appearances have been worse: Matt McLain, J.T. Realmuto, Joey Ortiz, Ryan McMahon and Cedric Mullins.

The Twins finally moved on from the former No. 1 draft pick in a fascinating trade in which the Dodgers moved on from pitcher Bobby Miller, who also is 27, oft injured and in need of a change of scenery.

The Dodgers can afford to take a flier on a guy who will cost them about $10 million, including the luxury tax. Lewis is still young, has very good bat speed and is a hard worker. Job No. 1 for Lewis is to find a way to stay healthy. That becomes more difficult as the injuries pile up, as happened for players such as Baldelli and Luis Robert Jr.

That’s not all Lewis faces. After going through so many swing and setup changes already, Lewis still needs to find a base approach that works. His pull-side, high-launch approach does not work. He needs to flatten his stroke, chase less and use the other side of the field more. That’s a huge to-do list—and in the event of a lockout he will not be able to attack it by working with the team’s hitting coaches.