Analyst Shares Bold Predication on the Future of Detroit Tigers Pitcher
The Detroit Tigers are likely going to miss the playoffs for a 10th consecutive season in 2024. While that is a disappointing drought to be a part of, fans can certainly see the light at the end of the tunnel.
The team has been playing much better as of late, providing some optimism for what the near future holds. Could the Tigers be a legitimate threat for a playoff spot in 2025? If their young hitters continue performing at the level they are currently, anything is possible.
It certainly helps that Detroit has a legitimate star anchoring their pitching rotation. Tarik Skubal, who is the frontrunner in the 2024 American League Cy Young Award race, is as good as it gets on the mound.
He leads the majors with 14 victories and the Tigers have gone 17-8 when he is on the mound. With an overall record of 62-65 on the season, it exemplifies how much he increases their odds of winning when he pitches.
Unfortunately, Skubal cannot take the mound every game. Detroit has to find some capable depth behind him in the rotation. They had some earlier this season in Jack Flaherty, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the deadline.
Reese Olson has looked good in his major league starts and should be a foundational piece moving forward. In the minor league pipeline, the Tigers also have elite prospect Jackson Jobe.
Another player that Detroit has hopes for being a contributor is Matt Manning. He was the recent topic of a question asked by a fan in a mailbag with Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.
Steven R. asked what will be Manning’s role in 2025. Stavenhagen believes that Manning brings the most value as a starter, but that it is time to try him out in a new role. Part of the reasoning for that is the inconsistency that Manning has had.
“Trying him in the bullpen seems to have an obvious upside. His fastball velocity tends to fluctuate. His breaking ball can be good but inconsistent. He’s never really had a reliable third pitch, and he’s struggled to get three pitches working all on the same day,” wrote Stavenhagen.
Bringing him out of the bullpen could unlock something positive. It would simplify his role, allowing him to focus on throwing one pitch well instead of multiple, which is required to be a starter.
“Trying Manning in the pen, letting him throw every fastball at max effort and rip off some nasty breaking balls seems like a good idea. I’d try that before letting another organization get its hands on him,” Stavenhagen wrote.
Trading Manning seems like a last resort for the franchise. Selected in 2016, he turns only 27 in January and there is some untapped potential for the team to bring out of him.