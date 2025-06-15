Could Tigers Do Unthinkable Move by Promoting Star Prospect This Season?
The Detroit Tigers have the best farm system in Major League Baseball, but one of their top prospects is proving to be even better than he may be seen as right now.
As the season has started to really get underway, it has become clear the Tigers have something very special brewing in High-A West Michigan.
The lineup is loaded with guys like Max Clark, Kevin McGonigle and Josue Briceño, but it's McGonigle who is making the biggest statement right now.
After missing a chunk of the beginning of the year due to an ankle injury, McGonigle has returned and has not just been effective, he has been arguably the best player in all of the minor leagues.
Over his first 19 games with West Michigan this season, he has slashed an absurd .429/.516/.727 with a mind boggling 33 hits. He's getting even better, too, recording a four-hit night on Thursday before his first-career five-hit game on Friday, having reached base in 11 of his last 12 plate appearances headed into Saturday.
In a question that would have seemed laughable before the season, it's now a whole lot less ridiculous to ask whether there is any chance Detroit could see their young star as early as 2025.
Could Tigers Actually Promote Kevin McGonigle to MLB This Year?
Even the way things are going, this is still incredibly unlikely.
Originally projected with an arrival date of 2027, McGonigle is still just 20 years old and has played less than 40 games in High-A.
But what if McGonigle is promoted to Double-A Erie -- something which is sure to come in the next couple of weeks -- and he simply just keeps on hitting at this level?
Could a legitimate argument be made at that point that he is Detroit's best option at shortstop?
There's no question McGonigle has accelerated his timeline and will have a very real case to make the Opening Day roster next season if he keeps this up.
The Tigers are good enough right now that there is no reason to rush potentially the best prospect in baseball along to the Major Leagues and mess with his development.
If McGonigle keeps hitting at this level, though, especially as he gets promoted, the previously ridiculous seeming idea of a September 2025 debut for the slugger is going to seem a whole lot less ridiculous.
The spotlight is on the young infielder and it keeps getting brighter.
To this point, he has not shied away.
If things keep trending that way, look for the noise to get louder surrounding a potential promotion.
For more Detroit Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.