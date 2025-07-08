Detroit Tigers All-Star Is 'Going To Get Paid' if He Can Maintain Production
The Detroit Tigers didn’t spend as much money this offseason as many people thought they would, and it wasn’t for a lack of trying.
They were right in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes to the very end, but he ended up signing a deal with the Boston Red Sox instead.
The only Major League addition made to their lineup was Gleyber Torres, who left the New York Yankees and signed a one-year, $15 million contract after not receiving the kind of offers he was hoping to.
The veteran second baseman decided to bet on himself, taking a risk joining a team that plays half of its games at pitcher-friendly Comerica Park.
It is a gamble that looks like it is going to pay off handsomely.
Torres is the starting second baseman for the team with the best record in baseball and was selected to start the All-Star team for the American League.
It will be his third All-Star game appearance of his career and first since 2019.
He has been incredibly productive for the Tigers with a .278/.387/.422 slash line, hitting nine home runs and 13 doubles to go along with 44 RBI in 78 games and 333 plate appearances.
That is the exact kind of production Detroit had hoped for from the veteran and the kind of numbers that are going to set him up for a massive pay day this offseason when he hits the free agent market again.
“Gleyber has made himself the most money, right?” said another AL exec, via Jayson Stark of The Athletic (subscription required). “Gleyber bet on himself with the one-year deal. And if he does this again in the second half, he’s going to get paid.”
Torres has produced an OPS+ of 130, which would be a career-high, to go along with newfound excellent plate discipline, with an elite chase rate of 17.0% being in the 99th percentile, per Baseball Savant.
His 12.6% strikeout rate is well below the league average and would be a single-season best. As would the 14.4% walk rate, as he has drawn 48 compared to striking out only 42 times.
A Batting Run Value of +17 is in the 91st percentile, with a majority of his batting metrics being well above average in at least the 79th percentile.
Keeping up that level of production in the second half and continuing to help the most pleasantly surprising team in baseball win games is a recipe for success in free agency.
Turning only 29 years old in December, the team that signs him will still be getting some of his prime years as well, which makes the odds of landing a lucrative long-term deal even higher.
