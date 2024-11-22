Detroit Tigers Would Be Great Landing Spot For Free Agent World Series Hero
The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason with some clear things to check off their list if the team is to build upon its improbable postseason run in 2025 and potentially take the next step towards competing for a championship.
One area that has to be addressed is starting pitching behind Tarik Skubal. Reese Olson will have a spot in the rotation as will hopefully top prospect Jackson Jobe. If everyone pans out the way Detroit hopes, the makings of what could be an elite rotation are there, but more needs to be added. The Tigers don't necessarily need to go out and drop a nine-figure contract on a proven ace - though it would be pretty tremendous to see - but they do need to add someone who can give quality innings after A.J. Hinch had to piece together bullpen games in the playoffs.
There's a range of possibilities who will all command different levels of money, with many throwing out Jack Flaherty as an option after the team traded him at the deadline during what was the most productive season of his career on a one-year contract. But perhaps a different Dodgers hurler could be the answer after the World Series triumph in Los Angeles with Brandon Day of SB Nation naming two-time All-Star Walker Buehler as a potential fit.
"Walker Buehler is a name that has been heavily discussed in Tigers circles. The long-time Dodgers right-hander is now a free agent after a good postseason," Day wrote. "Buehler worked with [Chris] Fetter and Tigers’ director of pitching Gabe Ribas during their years in the Dodgers player development system, so there’s plenty of familiarity there. The Tigers are are good match for Buehler as well, and as likely as any club to keep him healthy and effective for a few seasons."
Buehler is not going to command anywhere near the type of contract the top names on the market will get and may even be willing to take a one-year prove-it type contract in order to hit the open market again next winter, something Detroit would probably be very interested in.
Struggling through injuries over the last couple of years, Buehler has not looked like an ace since his career-best 2021 season in which he finished top-five in National League Cy Young voting. He returned from missing the entire 2023 season and a large chunk of the 2022 season this year, but struggled to regain his old form for large portions of the year.
In the playoffs however, Buehler looked like his old self for the first time in a long time and as a result is likely going to be a hot commodity this winter. If the market doesn't grow too strong, Buehler is absolutely a name the Tigers should look into to slot near the top of the rotation.