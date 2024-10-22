Detroit Tigers Can Transform Bullpen by Signing These Two Veterans in Free Agency
When it comes to attempting to make a deep run in the postseason, whether it be for the Detroit Tigers or really any team in baseball, having an elite bullpen is often the difference maker that can either bury a group or put them over the top.
For the Tigers, who had to frequently turn to the unit in games that Tarik Skubal didn't start during the playoffs, it was not horrible by any means, but it was certainly a gear below what is required to win in Octrober.
It makes sense why, as Detroit sold at the deadline and didn't build anything with the postseason in mind given where they were at in the standings.
As the Tigers head into this winter, they do so with the knowledge that they may only be a few pieces away from being a legitimate contender rather than a team who just gets hot for the final month of the year.
In order to make a deeper run in 2025, the bullpen will have to be built up, and Zach Pressnell of FanSided named two veteran options who Detroit could land without making a huge financial commitment.
"The two arms to look at are right handed relievers Paul Sewald and Clay Holmes. These are two talented veterans that are coming off less than ideal seasons. Neither of these guys will be the expensive relief pitcher that some teams will be after, though both of their former teams will likely pursue bringing them back next year. Detroit should have the opportunity to get them for relatively cheap and it would be a smart idea to do so."
Paul Sewald is an eight-year veteran who has spent the last season-plus with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Over 42 appearances in 2024, he posted a 1-2 record with a 4.31 ERA but was one of the best in the league as recently as 2022 when he put up a 2.67 ERA over 65 appearances with the Seattle Mariiners.
Clay Holmes on the other hand has regressed as well a bit during his three full seasons with the New York Yankees, but with a 3.14 ERA over 67 appearances in 2024, down from a 2.54 two years ago, he is still one of the more reliable bullpen arms in the league.
At just 32 years old, Holmes would require a bit more of an investment than Sewald, but he could also present more of an upside.
If the price is right and the Tigers have the chance to bring in one, or even both, team brass must not hesitate in making the deals.