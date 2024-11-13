Detroit Tigers Could Be Great Fit For All-Star Infielder on Trade Block
The Detroit Tigers are heading into the offseason with the aggressive pursuit of improving weak spots in the lineup at the top of their list of goals.
During Detroit's special run down the stretch where they overcame long odds to make the playoffs and eliminate the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round, both corner infield spots were major issues and have been highlighted as the top spots the Tigers could try to fix.
When it comes to third base, many have linked Detroit to the top available option and one of the best in the game in Astros superstar Alex Bregman.
On the surface, the possibility makes a lot of sense with the Tigers having money to spend and the allure in the clubhouse of a winning player like Bregman, but if Scott Harris wants to get creative there may be another possibility who would come at a fraction of the price - albeit on the trade market instead of the open market.
This week, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan wrote that he believes the Philadelphia Phillies have placed All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm on the trade block as they look to re-tool things in their lineup. Emma Lingan of Motor City Bengals thinks Bohm could be a perfect fit in Detroit if the team doesn't want to spend on Bregman or he decides to stay in Houston.
"Bohm is just 28 years old and will make roughly $8 million in 2025," Lingan wrote. "He won't be a free agent until 2027, so the extra years of team control would be particularly appealing to a team like the Tigers looking to build around their young core for sustained success in 2025 and beyond. However, this also means that the Phillies won't want to move on from him unless they can get a clear upgrade."
Bohm was benched in the playoffs after a rough finish to the season, but overall 2024 was the best season of his five-year MLB career. A fine player who for his production would cost next to nothing for the next two seasons, this would be a fantastic consolation prize for Detroit fans who may be upset if the team ultimately can't land Bregman.
With rumor season starting to heat up, keep an eye on the Tigers in the trade market for Bohm.