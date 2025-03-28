Detroit Tigers Exciting Top-Ten Prospect to Begin Season with Triple-A Toledo
The Detroit Tigers are already a game into the season and the roster has been finalized and decided, at least for the time being.
In the final days ahead of Opening Day, there were some surprising personnel decisions made, some of which had fans excited and some of which had them shocked and angered beyond belief.
Regardless of where one stands on the various question for those who were on the roster bubble, the Tigers are moving ahead with what they have, but this left an interesting conundrum as to what the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens were going to look like.
With the release of the current official roster from the team, fans have a good idea who is starting their season in Triple-A, who didn't make the cut, and who is immediately waiting in the wings when injuries inevitably occur.
Perhaps the most notable addition to the roster is top-ten prospect Hao-Yu Lee - who to this point had only played as high as Double-A - is beginning the season with Toledo.
Lee played 87 games last season for Double-A Erie and slashed .298/.363/.488 with 12 home runs and 56 RBI and after being invited to big league spring training, he seriously turned some heads early in camp with some even suspecting he could make a real push to be rostered.
It didn't break that way as the young 22-year-old showed he clearly still has some developing to do, but the team thinks the world of his talent and that thought process is reflected in letting him start the year in Triple-A.
Toledo Mud Hens 2025 Triple-A Opening Day Roster
Pitchers (15): RHP Jordan Balazovic, LHP Andrew Chafin, LHP Dietrich Enns, RHP Jason Foley, LHP Matt Gage, RHP Wilkel Hernandez, LHP Bailey Horn, RHP Tanner Kohlhepp, RHP Chase Lee, LHP Lael Lockhart, RHP Matt Manning, RHP Ryan Miller, RHP Keider Montero, RHP Tyler Owens, LHP P.J. Poulin, RHP Brendan White
Catchers (2): Eliezer Alfonzo, Tomas Nido
Infielders (6): Jack Dunn, Jace Jung, Hao-Yu Lee, Bligh Madris, Andrew Navigato, Riley Unroe
Outfielders (5): Justice Bigbie, Ben Gamel, David Hensley, Jahmai Jones, Justyn-Henry Malloy
Injured List (1): RHP Tanner Kohlhepp
One of the casualties of the roster building was seemingly Eddys Leonard, who the franchise acquired at the trade deadline in 2023 from the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was designated for assignment and released on Friday.
Names fans will be keeping a close eye on in Toledo obviously include Lee along with Jace Jung in the infield, potential outfield possibilities Jahmai Jones and Justyn-Henry Malloy, and surprisingly optioned relievers Jason Foley and Andrew Chafin.
With Detroit's season now in full swing, those in Triple-A must stay ready as each and every one of them is just one injury away from getting the call to the big leagues.